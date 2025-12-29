Office of the Governor — News Release — Gov. Green Announces Acting DLNR Leadership Designation

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN ANNOUNCES ACTING DLNR LEADERSHIP DESIGNATION



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 29, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today announced an acting leadership designation at the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) while Chair Dawn Chang is out on medical leave. Effective immediately, Deputy Director Ryan Kanaka‘ole will serve as acting chair and director of DLNR.

“Jaime and I send our heartfelt aloha to Dawn and her ʻohana as she recovers,” said Governor Green. “Dawn has been a dedicated steward of Hawaiʻi’s lands, waters and wildlife and we wish her strength and a full recovery.

“DLNR remains in good hands as Ryan Kanaka‘ole steps in as acting chair and director. He brings steady leadership and a deep commitment to mālama ʻāina and community.

“The department’s work of protecting and managing Hawaiʻi’s natural, historical and cultural resources will continue and we look forward to welcoming Dawn back when she is ready.”

DLNR day-to-day operations and public services continue without interruption. DLNR leadership, boards and commissions remain fully staffed and empowered to carry out their responsibilities.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) and Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) continue their scheduled meetings and hearings as planned.

The appointment is being made pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statutes §26-32 and §26-36, which authorizes the governor to approve a temporary designation when department heads and board members are unable to perform their duties. The written designation will be filed with the Office of the Lieutenant Governor to ensure continuity of leadership and full legal authority.

Kanaka‘ole most recently served as a deputy attorney general with the Department of the Attorney General, where he represented the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corp. and the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority. From 2017 to 2023, he served as deputy attorney general for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. He was also appointed to the Public Land Trust Working Group and has played a key role in audits involving DLNR, the University of Hawaiʻi, the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, the Department of Transportation, the Department of the Attorney General, the Hawaiʻi Energy Office and the Department of Human Services.

