Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,035 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 157 Printer's Number 0475

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - Sponsors

RAPP, FRANKEL, TWARDZIK, SANCHEZ, ZIMMERMAN, VENKAT, HOWARD, KHAN, CUTLER, GREINER, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, PICKETT, WEBSTER, GREEN, BOROWSKI, HANBIDGE

Short Title

An Act providing for grant awards to entities in rural counties and designated medically underserved areas to pay for the education debt of practitioners employed at the entity.

Memo Subject

Rural Healthcare Grant Program - Prior Session House Bill 2382

Generated 03/17/2025 07:23 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 157 Printer's Number 0475

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more