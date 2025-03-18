Moore College Data and GradBetter Partner to Expand Data Access and Visualization Tools

MCD within GradBetter's Data Hub

MCD's interactive visualizations designed to enhance college advising are now within GradBetter.

By combining our expertise in data visualization with GradBetter’s AI-driven data tools, we’re ensuring that counselors have the most up-to-date information at their fingertips.” — Leigh Moore

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moore College Data (MCD) and GradBetter are excited to announce a new partnership designed to bring faster, more comprehensive data insights to college counselors, institutions, and families. This collaboration will allow MCD to accelerate its data collection and expand its institutional coverage, while GradBetter users will benefit from MCD’s industry-leading interactive visualizations to enhance college advising.“Counselors want accurate data sooner. AI enables us to automate collection and shift resources to data verification. Now we can release better data a week or two after it’s available, not 6-9 months later,” said Gage Mersereau, CEO of GradBetter. “Data is more valuable when it’s visual, interactive, and digestible—MCD are experts in this.”GradBetter’s AI-powered financial aid and merit insights tools provide students and counselors with personalized college cost estimates, helping families plan for higher education with greater confidence. By integrating MCD’s advanced visualizations, GradBetter enhances its ability to deliver clear, transparent financial planning resources, making it easier for students to understand their options.“By combining our expertise in data visualization with GradBetter’s AI-driven tools, we’re ensuring that families, counselors, and institutions have the most up-to-date information at their fingertips,” said Leigh Moore, Founder of Moore College Data . “This partnership allows us to serve more institutions and provide deeper insights—without compromising the accuracy and transparency that our users trust.”With this partnership, both companies are reinforcing their commitment to data-driven decision-making, transparency, and accessibility in the college admissions process. MCD will continue to expand its support for colleges, non-profits, and counselors, while GradBetter remains a valuable resource for college planning, merit and cost-based insights and enriched data that engages families.GradBetter continues to streamline college planning by combining counselor tools in one place. “GradBetter is an invaluable resource for families planning for college costs. It gives parents the tools and insights they need to make informed financial decisions, ensuring they approach the process with confidence and clarity. My practice benefits because we can build college lists that reflect a family’s ability to pay—no surprises, just smart, strategic planning,” said Laura Barr, Founder of Emerging Educational Consulting.

