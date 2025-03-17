Xraised Interviews Laina Chan: How MiAI Law is Revolutionizing Legal Research with AI

GREATER SYDNEY AREA, AUSTRALIA, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exclusive interview with Xraised, award-winning barrister and CEO of MiAI Law, Laina Chan, discusses how AI-driven solutions are reshaping the legal industry. Leveraging her extensive expertise in commercial law and a bold transition from barrister to AI innovator, Laina leads the charge in transforming legal research through AI-powered precision.

Bridging the Technology Gap in Legal Research

Laina Chan co-founded MiAI Law to tackle a core challenge in legal practice: efficient and accurate legal research. Traditional methods relying on keyword searches often return overwhelming results without clear relevance rankings. MiAI Law addresses this by introducing AI-driven, deep-research systems delivering precise, evidence-based answers—providing lawyers hyper-targeted legal insights quickly and affordably.

“I wanted an efficient way to sift through vast amounts of case law and legislation to quickly identify the most relevant cases,” says Laina Chan.

MiAI Law functions as an intelligent legal research partner, utilizing multi-layered large language models (LLMs), AI agents capable of complex reasoning, proprietary databases, and advanced encryption on client documents to deliver accurate, case-specific answers with pinpoint references to authoritative sources.

Setting a New Standard for AI-Driven Legal Research

Unlike general-purpose AI tools or traditional platforms like LexisNexis and Westlaw, MiAI Law generates legally sound responses substantiated by real case law and statutory provisions. With hyperlinked pinpoint references and cross-references to verified third-party resources, users can instantly verify findings, eliminating the risk of AI-generated inaccuracies.

MiAI Law’s sophisticated multi-factorial approach integrates securely uploaded client documents, proprietary databases of case law, and extensive external legal resources to ensure comprehensive research coverage.

Ensuring Trust, Security, and Compliance

Accuracy, security, and compliance are paramount in legal AI solutions. MiAI Law ensures robust security through dual-layer encryption—preventing unauthorized access, even internally.

“At MiAI Law, client data is protected by dual-layer encryption involving a public key provided by our system and a private, dynamic key unique to each client. The client's private key continually updates with each interaction, ensuring data remains securely encrypted and accessible exclusively by the client,” Chan explains.

This level of protection, combined with strict data siloing and a zero data-sharing policy, establishes MiAI Law as a trusted partner for legal professionals globally.

Democratizing Legal Excellence

Previously, AI-powered research capabilities were limited to large firms with substantial resources. MiAI Law now levels the playing field for smaller firms and legal aid providers.

“A MiAI Law subscription costs significantly less than hiring a research assistant, yet provides the legal research capabilities equivalent to a team of multiple skilled lawyers,” Chan highlights. "It significantly amplifies a lawyer’s professional capabilities—empowering them to deliver results 20 times beyond their original ability."

This advanced technology reduces human error and empowers small firms, legal aid organizations, and solo practitioners to deliver high-quality representation without extensive financial investment in research teams.

Expanding AI-Powered Legal Research Globally

Currently focused on Australian law, MiAI Law plans to expand into the UK and Commonwealth legal systems by mid 2026. Upcoming features include automated and hot-linked chronologies, AI-assisted legal drafting tools, and comprehensive legal practice management solutions—enabling lawyers to manage their entire practice through one integrated AI-powered platform.

