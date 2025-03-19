Hamburger Mary’s Introduces New Comedy Show and Brunch Offerings for a Fun-Filled Experience

Hamburger Mary's Comedy Show

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamburger Mary’s, the renowned destination for drag entertainment, delicious food, and craft cocktails, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new show on Thursday nights in Las Vegas. The show will feature a rotating cast of local and visiting stand-up comics, in addition to the resident comics Cookie Franco and Ray Earl. The show will be hosted by the hilarious duo of Tiffany Bonet and Jimmy Emerson.The new comedy show at Hamburger Mary’s promises to be a night filled with laughter and entertainment. With a diverse lineup of talented comedians, guests can expect a unique and unforgettable experience every week. The show will not only showcase the best of local talent but also bring in renowned comedians from around the country, making it a must-visit destination for comedy lovers. Unlike most comedy clubs that have few services or space, Hamburger Mary’s is a club room with a full bar and food menu, that helps provide a full experience for attendees. Offering the full experience of a ticket to their shows and an included dinner for under $50, it’s easy to see why Hamburger Mary’s is Las Vegas’ favorite drag destination.In addition to the new comedy show, Hamburger Mary’s is also excited to announce the introduction of two new brunch offerings. Guests can now indulge in a delicious brunch menu while enjoying the lively atmosphere and drag performances. The new brunch options include a variety of mouth-watering dishes and refreshing cocktails, making it the perfect way to start your weekend.Hamburger Mary’s has been a popular destination for drag entertainment and delicious food for years, and the addition of the new comedy show and brunch options only adds to its appeal. With a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, Hamburger Mary’s continues to be a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Join them for a night of laughter and fun at Hamburger Mary’s, the number one destination for drag entertainment, delicious food, and craft cocktails.Weekly Show & Brunch Schedule:Thursday: Comedy Show at 8:00 PMFriday: Brunch at 12:00 PM | Show at 8:00 PMSaturday & Sunday: Brunch at 12:00 PM & 2:30 PMFor more information and reservations, visit the website ( www.hamburgermarys.com/lasvegas ) or follow them on social media!

