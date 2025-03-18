Moondance Adventures Taps Highline Outdoor Group to Lead Succession Plan with President Search

Moondance Adventures

Guiding Moondance Adventures Into the Future: A Strategic Leadership Transition

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moondance Adventures, a premier provider of transformative adventure travel experiences for teens, has partnered with Highline Outdoor Group to develop a leadership succession plan and lead the search for its next President. This strategic appointment marks a pivotal moment in Moondance’s journey as it prepares for its next phase of growth and innovation.

For nearly three decades, Moondance has created life-changing experiences that challenge young people to step outside their comfort zones, build confidence, and embrace adventure. As the company continues to expand its impact, this leadership transition ensures that Moondance remains true to its mission while strengthening its foundation for the future.

“As we embark on this next chapter, we are seeking a dynamic, business-savvy leader who not only understands the magic of Moondance but has the strategic vision to drive its future,” said Hayes Hitchens, Founder & CEO of Moondance Adventures. “Highline Outdoor Group has been instrumental in helping us shape a long-term leadership plan, and we’re confident they will find the right individual to continue Moondance’s legacy of transformative travel.”

The incoming President will oversee all aspects of the business, aligning strategic goals with Moondance’s core values, driving financial performance, and expanding its reach while preserving the exceptional experiences that define the brand.

“This is a unique opportunity for a leader who blends entrepreneurial grit with a deep connection to the Moondance mission,” said Tony O’Neill, Founder and President of Highline Outdoor Group. “We’re honored to have played a key role in developing the company’s succession plan and are committed to finding a President who will carry forward the vision and impact that Moondance has built over the years.”

For more information about this opportunity or to submit credentials, please contact Tony O’Neill at moondancepresident@highlineoutdoor.com

Highline Outdoor Group is the leading search firm specializing in placing high-performance leadership within outdoor sporting goods companies and brands.

