JUSTICE COURT VACANCY EXTENDED FOR KANE COUNTY

Posted: March 17, 2025

Kane County, Utah—The deadline for applications for a part-time justice court judge position that will serve Kane County, Utah, has been extended. The position will replace Judge Gary Johnson who will retire at the end of June.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Kane County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a degree from a law school that would make one eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state in the United States. In addition, applicants must be a resident of Kane County, Garfield County, Iron County, San Juan County or Washington County either upon appointment or before taking the bench.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office form must be completed and is available on the court’s website (https://legacy.utcourts.gov/admin/jobs/). The salary range for the position is $53,903 to $69,303 per year. For additional information about working for Kane County, email Rhonda Gant, the Human Resources Director for Kane County, at rgant@kane.utah.gov or call her at (435) 644-4929.

The deadline for applications is Monday, March 31, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Applications cannot be submitted after the deadline. For questions about the justice courts or the process for filling this position, email Jim Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit at least three nominees to the Kane County Commission within 45 days of its first meeting. The Commission will then have 30 days in which to select a finalist. Its selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

