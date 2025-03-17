St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single MV Crash and Multiple Charges

VSP News Release – Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4002200

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3-16-25 at 1645 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 980 Concord Avenue, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Leaving Scene of an Accident Operation without Owner Consent Driver’s License Suspended – Criminal Negligent Operation Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Robert Keenan

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Littleton, NH

VEHICLE MAKE: Land Rover

VEHICLE MODEL: Range Rover

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Severe

INJURIES: Uknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a single motor vehicle crash in the area of 980 Concord Avenue, St. Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northwest on Concord Avenue before failing to maintain its lane of travel and driving off road, striking a speed limit sign, residential mailbox, and several nearby trees.

While responding to the scene, Troopers were informed the operator, later identified as Robert Keenan (21), exited the vehicle and fled on-foot from the scene. Troopers arrived minutes later and located the abandoned vehicle. It was then learned that Keenan reportedly stole the vehicle from an individual at Cumberland Farms in Littleton, New Hampshire, a short time earlier before departing for Vermont and crashing. Troopers patrolled the surrounding area in search for Keenan but were unsuccessful in locating him.

On 3/17/25, at approximately 1325 hours, Keenan traveled to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks to turn himself in, confessing to his involvement in the incidents in New Hampshire and Vermont. He was subsequently taken into custody and cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 0830 hours, to answer for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4-28-25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819