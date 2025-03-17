St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single MV Crash and Multiple Charges
VSP News Release – Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4002200
TROOPER: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3-16-25 at 1645 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 980 Concord Avenue, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATIONS:
- Leaving Scene of an Accident
- Operation without Owner Consent
- Driver’s License Suspended – Criminal
- Negligent Operation
- Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Robert Keenan
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Littleton, NH
VEHICLE MAKE: Land Rover
VEHICLE MODEL: Range Rover
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Severe
INJURIES: Uknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a single motor vehicle crash in the area of 980 Concord Avenue, St. Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northwest on Concord Avenue before failing to maintain its lane of travel and driving off road, striking a speed limit sign, residential mailbox, and several nearby trees.
While responding to the scene, Troopers were informed the operator, later identified as Robert Keenan (21), exited the vehicle and fled on-foot from the scene. Troopers arrived minutes later and located the abandoned vehicle. It was then learned that Keenan reportedly stole the vehicle from an individual at Cumberland Farms in Littleton, New Hampshire, a short time earlier before departing for Vermont and crashing. Troopers patrolled the surrounding area in search for Keenan but were unsuccessful in locating him.
On 3/17/25, at approximately 1325 hours, Keenan traveled to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks to turn himself in, confessing to his involvement in the incidents in New Hampshire and Vermont. He was subsequently taken into custody and cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 0830 hours, to answer for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4-28-25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
