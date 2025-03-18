SHRM and Infinity Systems Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Organizational Alignment

Infinity Systems Inc. Logo

SHRM & Infinity Systems have announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership aimed at helping organizations achieve higher levels of alignment & performance.

PLYMOUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHRM and Infinity Systems , creators of Orgametrics® , have announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership aimed at helping organizations achieve higher levels of alignment and performance.This collaboration unites SHRM’s expertise in HR best practices with Infinity Systems’ data-driven Orgametricstool, which assesses organizational alignment across nine critical focus areas. By leveraging analytics and actionable insights, this partnership will equip HR leaders with the resources to enhance organizational effectiveness.Driving Organizational Success Through Alignment"SHRM has always been at the forefront of advancing HR practices and supporting HR professionals in their growth," said Betty Thompson, Chair of SHRM. "Our collaboration with Infinity Systems will empower HR leaders to leverage data analytics to measure and improve the cultural competence and alignment of their organizations. This partnership is a natural extension of SHRM’s mission to develop and promote HR practices."The Power of AlignmentOrgametricsis an AI-powered survey tool designed to measure alignment across key areas, including Communication, Accountability, Leadership, Teamwork, Creativity, Empowerment, Best Practices, Development, and overall Alignment to Vision/Mission/Strategic Plan. By providing real-time insights, Orgametricsenables leaders to identify misalignment, track trends, and take targeted action to optimize organizational performance.“Orgametricsis a leadership tool that gives organizations a clear picture of where they stand in terms of alignment,” said Art Johnson, CEO of Infinity Systems. “This partnership with SHRM will amplify our reach and impact, helping more organizations achieve their full potential.”Milton Dodd, President of Infinity Systems, added, “We believe that our partnership with SHRM will help HR professionals and organizations create meaningful, data-driven change that truly impacts their performance. By providing organizations with the tools to measure their cultural competence and organizational alignment, we can help them drive better outcomes across the board.”Benefits for SHRM Members and the HR CommunityThrough this partnership, SHRM members will have exclusive access to:- Customized Orgametricsassessments- AI-powered analytics and benchmarking against industry standards- Tailored recommendations for improving organizational alignment- Comprehensive training on implementing alignment strategies“We are excited to collaborate with Infinity Systems to help our members use data analytics to drive real change in their organizations,” added Thompson. “This partnership allows SHRM to bring even more value to our members by providing them with tools and resources that will advance their HR practices and the performance of their organizations.”Looking AheadAs organizations navigate the challenges of a skills-based economy, this partnership between SHRM and Infinity Systems represents a significant step forward in equipping HR professionals with the tools they need to drive organizational success.Get Connected to stay up to date with a series of webinars and workshops introducing SHRM members to the Orgametricsplatform.About SHRMSHRM is a member-driven catalyst for creating better workplaces where people and businesses thrive together. As the trusted authority on all things work, SHRM is the foremost expert, researcher, advocate, and thought leader on issues and innovations impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With nearly 340,000 members in 180 countries, SHRM touches the lives of more than 362 million workers and their families globally. Discover more at SHRM.org.About Infinity SystemsInfinity Systems is a leading provider of data-driven insights for organizational alignment. Their flagship product, Orgametrics, helps organizations measure and improve alignment across nine key focus areas, driving efficiency and performance.For more information, please contact:Milton DoddMiltondodd@isimetrics.comMedia Contact:

