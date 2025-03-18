TSEC Unveils Bold Rebrand Reflecting Its Evolution to a Strategic Experience Partner

TSEC New Logo

From Events to Experiences: TSEC Redefines Engagement with a Bold New Identity

This rebrand is not just a visual refresh—it’s a bold step into the future of experiences and engagement, made possible by the passion and expertise of our team.” — Matt Franks, CEO

APEX, NC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Special Event Company (TSEC), a multi-award-winning leader in experiential events, has unveiled a bold transformation—evolving beyond traditional event production into a full-service strategic experience agency.With a sleek new name and a refreshed brand identity, TSEC now offers a powerhouse of capabilities. From video production, animation, and 2D/3D design to website and app development, expo, strategic branding, marketing and communications, TSEC ensures seamless, high-impact experiences and communications for global clients."This transformation is a direct result of the incredible talent and dedication of our team," said Hunter Gray, VP of Live Experience. "We are so much more than events. We’ve evolved into a full-service experience and communications partner, providing turnkey solutions that drive real business results."With the creative strength of 400+ global experts through its parent company, DRPG, TSEC is redefining what’s possible in live, virtual and hybrid events."Our new name reflects not only our expanded capabilities but also the innovation and strategic vision of our people," said Matt Franks, CEO. "This rebrand is not just a visual refresh—it’s a bold step into the future of experiences and engagement, made possible by the passion and expertise of our team."TSEC’s transformation will roll out across its digital platforms, marketing materials and headquarters starting today.Explore the new era of TSEC at wearetsec.com About TSECTSEC is a global experiential agency specializing in events and strategic communications. With over 35 years of expertise, we blend insight-driven strategy with world-class creative to deliver high-impact events, brand storytelling and communications that drive business results. Acquired by creative communications group DRPG in January 2024, TSEC is powered by a global team of 400+ creatives, offering fully in-house end-to-end solutions for corporate communications, brand activations and immersive experiences. Headquartered in Apex, North Carolina, we partner with clients across all industries to craft compelling narratives that inspire, connect and ignite change. For more information, visit www.wearetsec.com

