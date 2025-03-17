Las Vegas Jazz Society celebrates 50 years with Jazz Festival open to the Public

It`s a celebration! Shows, concerts, seminars, food trucks and more!

What amazing milestone! We shall celebrate!” — Judy Tarde - President LVJS

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE LAS VEGAS JAZZ SOCIETY 50th ANNIVERSARY JAZZ FESTIVALOn Saturday & Sunday, April 26 and 27, from 3 to 8 pm, the Winchester-Dondero Cultural Center will feature performances by some of the area’s top jazz musicians, as well as workshops and classes. Event is free and open to the public.In 1975 jazz bassist MONK MONTGOMERY with a group of jazz musicians and fans (including current President, Judy Tarte) formed the LAS VEGAS JAZZ SOCIETY. In 2025 we celebrate the 50th year of that momentous occasion with a two-day festival.On Friday April 25 the Nevada State Museum will open a special exhibit honoring the musicians who accompanied the legendary performers who established Las Vegas as the “Entertainment Capital of the World”.These events are free but reservations are required.Please email jazzsocietylasvegas@gmail.com or call 702-415-1994 if you have any questions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.