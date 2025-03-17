New York Festivals Advertising Awards Unveils the 2025 Shortlist Jury

At NYF we ask entrants to ‘Show Us Something We Haven’t Seen,’ and our esteemed Shortlist Jury will make sure that only the most groundbreaking, impactful work rises to the top...” — Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year’s Shortlist Jury to date is composed of some of the industry's most visionary leaders and groundbreaking creatives, renowned for their excellence and innovation. Representing top agencies across six continents from more than 40 countries, these esteemed professionals are recognized globally for their award-winning work.“NYF’s Shortlist Jury is comprised of respected industry leaders and award-winning creative minds dedicated to innovation in the industry,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals. “At NYF we ask entrants to ‘Show Us Something We Haven’t Seen,’ and our esteemed Shortlist Jury will make sure that only the most groundbreaking, impactful work rises to the top, no hype, no BS, just creative excellence.”For 2025 NYF Advertising Awards brings together a diverse group of creative talent to serve on the Shortlist Jury. This impressive panel of 300+ global executives includes Chief Creative Officers, CEOs, CSOs, Managing Directors, Founders, Executive Creative Directors, Producers, and other leading creative and marketing leaders shaping the industry.Currently, women make up over 40% of the 2025 NYF Shortlist Jury, while C-suite creative leaders represent over 11% all contributing to a diverse and accomplished jury panel.“We’re thrilled that these industry innovators are sharing their time and talent on the Shortlist Jury. With a higher percentage of women judging this year, a strong presence of C-suite creative leaders, and a truly global perspective, their commitment to excellence ensures that every entry receives the utmost professional consideration.” –Jennifer Vizina, Director, New York Festivals Advertising Awards View the 2025 NYF Advertising Awards Shortlist Jury The esteemed NYF Shortlist Jury panel will evaluate entries across NYF Advertising’s diverse categories, identifying the most innovative and impactful work to advance to Finalist status. Trophy winners will then be selected by the 2025 Executive Jury. Executive Jury sessions will take place in early June at New York City’s Crosby Hotel’s state-of-the-art screening room. Specialty Juries include: PR, Design, and the soon to be announced Film Craft, and Future Now panels who will judge those designated categories.The official deadline to enter the 2025 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 25, 2025. For more info visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ About New York Festivals:New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF HealthRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com

