ETU announces appointment of Phill Miller as Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETU, provider of the world's leading learning simulation platform , today announced the appointment of Phillip Miller as its new Chief Executive Officer. Phill succeeds Katie Laidlaw, who will remain as a strategic advisor to ETU.With over 20 years of experience in the education technology sector, Phill comes to ETU with a proven track record of success in the learning tech space. Previously, he was the Managing Director and CEO of Open LMS, part of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG), where he led the acquisition and integration of three different Moodle companies, creating the world's largest Moodle provider and driving substantial revenue growth. Phill also served as the Chief Learning & Innovation Officer at Blackboard (now part of Anthology ), guiding the evolution of their learning platform.Phill joins ETU at an inflection point in the company's history, poised for accelerated growth and innovation. ETU is making significant platform enhancements, including a new AI-driven rapid simulation authoring tool, ETUCreate, launching later this year. With ETUCreate, organizations can harness the power of AI to develop data-gathering simulations in minutes rather than weeks. Phill's extensive background in product innovation and scaling SaaS platforms positions him perfectly to lead this next chapter."Optimism is the word I'd use to describe both ETU's future and the transformative impact our learning simulations have on organizations worldwide," said Miller. "The combination of ETU's cutting-edge simulation technology with new AI capabilities creates unprecedented opportunities to revolutionize how companies develop their talent. I'm honored to lead this exceptional team as we help our clients build the workforce of tomorrow."Kevin Oxendine, partner at Pacific Lake Partners, expressed confidence in the appointment: "Phill's track record of scaling edtech companies and his deep understanding of enterprise learning makes him the ideal leader for ETU at this pivotal moment. His vision for integrating AI with ETU's simulation platform will accelerate their growth trajectory while delivering even more value to global clients."Under Laidlaw's leadership, ETU has established itself as the pioneer in immersive learning, with an impressive client roster primarily encompassing the Fortune 100."Katie has built an incredible foundation," noted Miller. "I look forward to building on her legacy as we enter this exciting new phase."Miller will focus on leveraging the ETU platform to help more clients benefit from the power of immersive learning to upskill their employee talent.

