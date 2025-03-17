J. Blanton Plumbing Sponsors Special Olympics Illinois' Lake Michigan Plunge

J. Blanton Plumbing proudly sponsors Special Olympics Illinois' Lake Michigan Plunge, supporting the community while providing expert 24-hour plumbing, drain cleaning, and sewer drain clearing services. A J. Blanton Plumbing technician providing expert plumbing services, showcasing the company’s commitment as a 24-hour plumber and its expertise in drain cleaning and sewer drain clearing while sponsoring Special Olympics Illinois' Lake Michigan Plunge.

Supporting Local Athletes Through Community Engagement and Charitable Giving

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Blanton Plumbing is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Special Olympics Illinois' Lake Michigan Plunge, an annual event that raises funds to support Special Olympics athletes across the state. The event, held on Saturday, March 15, at Gillson Beach, helps provide essential programming, including year-round training, leadership development, and health education for participants.Commitment to Community and InclusionAs a family-owned business serving Chicagoland for over 30 years, J. Blanton Plumbing is dedicated to supporting organizations that positively impact the community. Sponsoring the Lake Michigan Plunge aligns with the company’s mission to give back and contribute to programs that create opportunities for individuals of all abilities.About the Lake Michigan PlungeThe Lake Michigan Plunge challenges participants to brave the cold waters of Lake Michigan to raise awareness and funding for Special Olympics Illinois. The event schedule includes:- 10:00 AM – Registration Opens (Lakeview Center at Gillson Beach)- 11:45 AM – Plungers Must Be in Line- 12:00 PM – The Plunge Begins- 12:30 PM – Event ConclusionParticipants take a quick dive into the frigid waters to show their support, with all proceeds benefiting athletes across Illinois.J. Blanton Plumbing’s Continued Commitment to Chicagoland ResidentsWhile supporting local charities and athletic programs, J. Blanton Plumbing remains a trusted provider of essential plumbing services throughout Chicagoland. The company specializes in: 24 Hour Plumber Services: Emergency repairs for urgent plumbing issues, including leaks and burst pipes. Drain Cleaning : Professional removal of blockages to keep sinks, showers, and main lines running efficiently. Sewer Drain Clearing : Preventative and emergency services to address sewer line backups and obstructions.Encouraging Community InvolvementJ. Blanton Plumbing encourages Chicagoland residents to support Special Olympics Illinois by participating in or donating to the Lake Michigan Plunge. The event provides vital resources to athletes, helping them gain confidence, develop skills, and compete in a supportive environment.About J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing has served the Chicagoland area for over three decades, providing expert drain cleaning, sewer drain clearing, and 24 hour plumber services. With a commitment to quality and community involvement, J. Blanton Plumbing is proud to support initiatives that promote inclusivity and empowerment.Contact InformationFor more information on J. Blanton Plumbing’s community involvement or professional plumbing services, contact:J. Blanton Plumbing, Sewer & Drain1603 Orrington Ave #600-1085, Evanston, IL 60201847-801-9961

