WTO launches applications for 2025 Young Trade Leaders Programme

Young people between the ages of 18 and 28 with a strong interest in international trade are encouraged to apply.

About the Young Trade Leaders Programme

The Young Trade Leaders Programme was created in 2024 to establish a closer link between young people and the WTO. Candidates selected to be "Young Trade Leaders" will be exceptional young people who demonstrate a clear understanding of how trade can be of benefit to people and planet. They will bring new perspectives and ideas about the role of trade and the WTO, while also having the opportunity to learn about the organization's work and play a role in advancing its mission.

How to apply

Young Trade Leaders are selected for one year. For more details on the 2025 programme and information on how to apply, consult the information note.

The deadline for applications is 2 May 2025 (23.59 CET).

Short-listed candidates will be invited to take part in an interview in May 2025.

The start date for successful candidates is 1 July 2025.

Benefits

Selected leaders will have the opportunity to take advantage of training courses organized by the WTO, to benefit from WTO Secretariat advice and mentoring, and to receive support when organizing WTO-related activities in their home countries.

They will not receive remuneration, but they will be invited to travel to Geneva to participate in the 2025 WTO Public Forum in September.

Additional information on the Programme is available here.

Share