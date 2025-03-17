MAINE, March 17 - Back to current news.

Governor Mills Proclaims Maine Agriculture Week and Celebrates Maine Agriculture Day at the State House

March 17, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA, Maine - Governor Janet Mills has officially proclaimed March 17-23, 2025, as Maine Agriculture Week, a time to honor and celebrate the farmers, producers, and agricultural businesses that provide food, fiber, and economic strength to Maine communities. As part of this weeklong recognition, Maine Agriculture Day at the Legislature will take place on Tuesday, March 18, at the State House in Augusta. The day will feature a Hall of Flags showcase from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with exhibits from farmers, producers, and more than thirty agricultural organizations highlighting the diversity and innovation of Maine's agriculture sector.

Youth in Agriculture Policy Day: Preparing the Next Generation of Ag Leaders

For the first time, Maine Agriculture Day at the Legislature will include Youth in Agriculture Policy Day, a special program designed to engage the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Organized by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) in partnership with the Maine Department of Education (DOE), Future Farmers of America (FFA), and the University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H, this event will provide eleven Maine studentsfrom high school to collegewith a front-row seat to the legislative process.

Participants will have the opportunity to:

Meet with legislators and agricultural stakeholders

Attend a Joint Standing Committee on Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry session

Tour the State House and learn how agricultural policies are shaped

"Through events like Youth In Agriculture Policy Day, Maine is cultivating a strong crop of engaged, informed, and inspired young people ready to lead the future of agriculture in the state," said Governor Mills.

"Agriculture is essential to Maines economy, culture, and heritage. This week is an opportunity to honor the hardworking people who keep our agricultural industry strong and to inspire the next generation of agricultural leaders," said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal.

"Youth in Agriculture Policy Day provides a wonderful opportunity for students to have a seat at the table - and to feel seen, heard, and excited about their futures, said Maine DOE Commissioner Pender Makin.

Maine Agriculture Day at the Legislature and Youth in Agriculture Policy Day coincide with National Agriculture Day, an annual celebration highlighting agriculture's role in the country. By aligning with this national observance, Maine joins states nationwide in honoring its agricultural community's contributions while highlighting the unique people, stories, innovations, and local products that set Maine agriculture apart.

Earlier this year, Governor Mills announced that 2025 will be celebrated as Maines Year of Youth in Agriculture, an initiative launched during the Maine Agricultural Trades Show to recognize and support the next generation of agricultural leaders. Youth In Agriculture Policy Day at the State House is one of the key opportunities to integrate this important initiative by connecting Maine students directly with policymakers, industry leaders, and hands-on experiences.

Governors Proclamation Highlights Agricultures Impact

In her official proclamation, Governor Mills recognizes that Maine agriculture contributes over $3.2 billion annually to the states economy, provides tens of thousands of jobs, and strengthens food security across the state.

The proclamation also highlights the growing role of climate-smart farming practices, agricultural education, and innovation in shaping the future of Maines agricultural landscape.

Why Agriculture Matters

From family farms and aquaculture operations to forestry and agri-tourism, Maines agricultural community reflects the states commitment to local food, natural resources stewardship, and rural vitality. Maine Agriculture Week highlights these contributions and emphasizes supporting local agriculture year-round.

Participating in Maine Agriculture Day at the Legislature

The public, legislators, and professional media are invited to visit the Hall of Flags on March 18 between 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to meet the people behind Maine agriculture, explore exhibits, and learn more about agriculture's role in our economy, environment, and culture. No reservations or tickets are required; entry to the Hall of Flags is through the State House security screening. Read more about coming to the State House on the Capital Police webpage.

