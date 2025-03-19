Rally for Democracy Builds Support for Major Political Reform in California

Join ProRep Coalition's Rally for Democracy ProRep Coalition Logo 2025

On March 29th a growing coalition of pro-reform organizations, political parties, and community activists will be hosting a Rally for Democracy in Echo Park.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calling Californians of all political backgrounds: Liberals, Conservatives, Progressives, Moderates, Democrats, Republicans, Leftists, Rightists, Centrists, Greens, Libertarians, Constitutionalists, Capitalists, Socialists, Globalists, Nationalists, Environmentalists, Feminists… if you’re committed to protecting our democracy from the rising threat of authoritarianism in the United States, now is the time put aside our differences and act.On Saturday, March 29, from 12PM to 2PM ProRep Coalition will host its first Rally for Democracy in Los Angeles, California. All Californians who are committed to ensuring our government remains of the people, by the people, and for the people—no matter their background or political preferences—are encouraged to join. This rally is not just a protest of the current political crisis, but an opportunity to organize and directly challenge the source of the political polarization and dysfunction that’s caused it: our two-party system.For too long, American politics has been dominated by the two major parties, limiting voter choice, stifling new ideas, and perpetuating political gridlock. The Rally for Democracy seeks to ignite a statewide conversation about proportional representation in California, an electoral reform that can open the door to more and better political parties, encourage healthy competition, and empower citizens to elect leaders who truly represent their values and interests.“American democracy is at a crossroads,” said Caledon Myers, lead organizer of the rally and Executive Director of ProRep Coalition. “Voters are frustrated with our two-party system. It oversimplifies their preferences, forces them into a false binary, and reduces the act of voting to selecting the lesser-of-two-evils. They’re even more frustrated with politicians and parties that refuse to work together, favoring performative conflict, virtue signaling, and zero-sum battles for control of the government over responding to voters’ critical needs. It’s time to break the two-party doom loop, and California is perfectly positioned to become the first US State to adopt proportional representation and transition to a multiparty system.”The event will feature speeches from political reform advocates, grassroots organizers, and independent leaders, as well as interactive discussions and calls to action. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about initiatives and community efforts aimed at transforming California’s political landscape.The Rally for Democracy is a multi-partisan event open to all who believe in a more representative government. Supporters, activists, and concerned citizens are encouraged to join the movement, make their voices heard, and demand a system that is truly representative of the people.For more information, press inquiries, or to get involved, please contact: admin@prorepcoalition.org.

