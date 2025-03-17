Contact: (315) 785-2218

Release Date: March 17, 2025 Statement From NYSDOT Region 7 Director Rob Haynes On March 2, a sinkhole was discovered on State Route 56 in the Town of Colton, St. Lawrence County, prompting an immediate closure of the road. A subsequent investigation identified an urgent need to replace a culvert in the area to ensure the safety of the traveling public. Since that time, the State Department of Transportation has been working on an accelerated timeline to design and construct a new concrete box culvert to replace the current structure. Excavation work has already begun in the area, with the new, larger culvert currently scheduled for installation during the week of March 24. The State Department of Transportation is moving as expeditiously as possible to install a new culvert in the area and we anticipate the road will fully reopen sometime in early spring. The Department appreciates the public’s continued patience, and we will continue to provide updates to the traveling public as they become available.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.