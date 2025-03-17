Galvanic Energy names Humphers as president

Jeremy Humphers, President and CFO Galvanic Energy, Bright Star Exploration logos

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galvanic Energy , with its subsidiary Bright Star Exploration , announced today that Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Humphers, CPA, will assume a new leadership role as the company’s president. Humphers’ career spans nearly three decades, with 26 years of experience in the energy sector, including more than 20 years at Devon Energy Corporation.Humphers is a graduate of East Central University, which honored him with its Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2021.“Jeremy’s outstanding reputation in our industry preceded him, with that expertise known to be unparalleled. He joined our executive team in 2024, and we are proud to announce his promotion,” said Chief Executive Officer Brent Wilson. “Worldwide demand for lithium continues to grow, and at Galvanic, we are at the forefront of continued expansion, contributing to American-based prowess in the field. We look forward to working with Jeremy in this capacity as we lead the way with energy independence centered here in the United States.”Humphers will jointly oversee the advancement and production of Galvanic’s resource exploration projects. Additionally, he will continue to lead corporate finance and investment management, focused on project funding, strategic financial growth and operational excellence.“I am honored to assume a greater role with one of America’s foremost lithium exploration companies. We push boundaries daily at Galvanic, contributing to America’s goal to become the world’s leading producer and processor of lithium,” said Humphers. “With our team of outstanding and driven professionals, I am excited to advance Galvanic’s position as a leading upstream independent in our developing industry.”Volunteering in and around Oklahoma City is an integral part of Humphers’ life outside his professional capacity. He has served in various leadership roles for the East Central University Foundation and is currently vice chair on the Executive Committee. He previously chaired the board of directors for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Norman Youth Soccer Association. Humphers is also a deacon and the treasurer for the Norman Church of Christ.About Galvanic EnergyGalvanic Energy is a U.S.-based privately held exploration company targeting domestic resources to meet America’s growing need for secure, reliable and low-cost energies. Galvanic Energy focuses on resource plays that require low environmental footprints and utilize innovative technologies toward the development of energy storage, mobilization and distribution. For more information, visit galvanicenergy.com.

