GoZone WiFi and Qfactor Airport Advertising Partner to Accelerate Airport Wi-Fi Advertising

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Petersburg, FL and Greenville, WI – March 18, 2025 – GoZone WiFi, the leading provider of Wi-Fi marketing solutions, and Qfactor Airport Advertising , a premier airport advertising company, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the airport advertising landscape. This collaboration will enable airports to drive additional ad revenues through the innovative Ads4WiFi marketplace, powered by GoZone.The Ads4WiFi marketplace offers advertisers a seamless way to reach engaged Wi-Fi users as they navigate through airports. Historically, the Wi-Fi advertising space has been fragmented and fraught with technical challenges. However, GoZone’s extensive integrations with over 40 different types of Wi-Fi hardware eliminate the need for airports to invest in additional hardware or software. This integration ensures a smooth and efficient implementation process, allowing airport IT teams to focus on maintaining optimal network performance.Todd Myers, CEO of GoZone WiFi, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This is a great way for Qfactor to offer a value-added revenue stream in addition to their other in-terminal advertising channels. Our collaboration will provide advertisers with a unique opportunity to connect with travelers in a highly targeted and impactful manner."Kim Sippola, President of Qfactor Airport Advertising, added, "Partnering with GoZone allows us to enhance our digital advertising offerings and provide airports with a cutting-edge solution to maximize their ad revenues. We are thrilled to bring this innovative platform to our clients and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on airport advertising."By leveraging the Ads4WiFi marketplace, airports can now offer advertisers a powerful platform to showcase their brands to a captive audience of Wi-Fi users. This partnership marks a significant step forward in the evolution of airport advertising, providing a streamlined and effective solution for both advertisers and airports alike.For more information about the Ads4WiFi marketplace and the partnership between GoZone and Qfactor Airport Advertising, please visit www.ads4wifi.com/venues/airports For media inquiries, please contact:For GoZone:Todd MyersCEOAds4WiFi, powered by GoZone WiFiFor QFactor:Kim SippolaPresidentQfactor Airport Advertising, a division of The Quotient Group

