HiCast Sports Network Integrates SingleScore to Automate Game Scoring

Youth sports venues across the country can now take advantage of this integrated technology solution to upgrade the use of their existing scoreboards while enhancing the in-person and remote game-day experiences.

Buckhead Baseball Becomes First to Adopt Technology Solution for Sports Venues

HiCast Sport Network’s scoreboard integration streamlines scorekeeping while improving the digital fan experience” — Buckhead Baseball Facilities Director Bret White

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HiCast Sports Network, a leading video streaming platform for youth and amateur sports, announces the nationwide launch of its new scoreboard integration. SingleScore technology allows scorekeepers to manage on-field scoreboards from a mobile device at the venue. HiCast’s integration of SingleScore technology now seamlessly displays scoreboard data on game livestreams, ensuring real-time accuracy and enhancing the viewing experience for athletes, families and fans watching live or anytime on-demand.Buckhead Baseball, a cornerstone of Atlanta’s youth sports community for more than 70 years, is the first venue in the nationwide HiCast Sports Network to take advantage of this innovative solution. The volunteer-run park depends on dedicated parents and community members to operate its leagues and maintain its facilities. With HiCast Sports Network’s integrated system, when scorekeepers use the SingleScore mobile app to control the scoreboards on select fields at Bagley Park. HiCast automatically detects when a game begins, instantly displaying a dynamic score bug on the livestream simplifying game management for volunteers and enhancing the digital fan experience."We've teamed up with SingleScore to simplify scorekeeping for our valued venue partners like Buckhead Baseball with the goal of making it easier and more efficient for venue staff or volunteers to manage and track the scoring of games.” HiCast Sports Network Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Calabrese said. “With just one on-field scorekeeper, game updates sync with our live streams, delivering a seamless and immersive experience for families, coaches, and fans, no matter where or when they’re watching."As HiCast Sports Network continues expanding its network, youth sports venues across the country can now take advantage of this integrated technology solution to upgrade the use of their existing scoreboards while enhancing the in-person and remote game-day experiences."Our league is built on the dedication of volunteers, and HiCast Sport Network’s scoreboard integration streamlines scorekeeping while improving the digital fan experience," Buckhead Baseball Facilities Director Bret White said. “This feature makes it easier for our young athletes and their parents to follow game replays, and find and save memorable moments based on the inning or game score."For more information on HiCast Sports Network, visit www.hicastsports.com About HiCast Sports NetworkHiCast Sports Network is a leading live and video-on-demand streaming platform and subscription-based service for amateur and youth sports. The company utilizes its patented technology to put games and the Moments That Matter™ in the hands of fans everywhere. HiCast partners with top-tier sports venues, including the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, Ripken Baseball, and A5 Volleyball Sportsplex, to deliver a premium viewing experience to families, coaches, athletes, and scouts. HiCast Sports Network users from around the world have watched thousands of youth sports events. In 2024 alone, the platform streamed more than 8.3 million game minutes across more than 250 livestreams in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.About Buckhead BaseballA staple in the Atlanta youth sports landscape for more than 70 years, Buckhead Baseball was founded in 1952 by Cal Thomas and Dr. John Mitchell. They believed in the benefits of little league baseball and laid the foundation for Buckhead Baseball at Bagley Park. They sought to incorporate the physical and mental growth of the kids playing in the league, and captivated the parents' interest in doing so. Buckhead Baseball originally consisted of four teams sponsored by local civic clubs and has since grown to host eight baseball leagues for boys and girls ages four through 12. Located in the heart of the Buckhead community at Bagley Park, Buckhead baseball seeks to enhance the lives of players and families by offering high-level baseball skill training and competition, intentional character development and the opportunity for meaningful community. Today, Buckhead Baseball's success is the direct result of a team of volunteers – both parents and non-parents - who ensure our mission to develop our players' skills and character, promote good sportsmanship, and cultivate a lifetime of family friendships is carried out. To learn more about the league or to inquire about volunteering, please reach out to registrar@buckheadbaseball.com.

