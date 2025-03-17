TRAUMA SPECIALIST MARILYN HOROWITZ OFFERS TIPS FOR EMBRACING MARCH 20TH INTERNATIONAL DAY OF HAPPINESS

Marilyn Horowitz Founder of the Beyond Happiness Method

Hugs can help heal the world on International Happiness Day March 20th. Marilyn Horowitz Shares Beyond Happiness Method To Achieve Happiness In Tough Times.

Uncertainty is a breeding ground for overthinking trapping us in endless loops of doubt and indecision. Embracing happiness during uncertain times requires becoming deeply-rooted in our true selves.” — Marilyn Horowitz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marilyn Horowitz, renowned professor and award-winning storytelling expert, is on a mission to spread joy throughout the world one hug at a time for International Day of Happiness and World Storytelling Day on March 20th.Marilyn Horowitz, the founder of the Beyond Happiness Method, understands how economic struggles, political uncertainty and relationship challenges at home and work can lead to unproductive patterns and outlook in life. "You're often told that to be successful; the first step is to make a detailed plan for your project before you start. While this is important, the best path to success is one that starts with you—getting yourself "in the right place" emotionally, mentally, and spiritually before embarking on any new journey," Marilyn Horowitz said.The creative healer and trauma specialist helps people access their “black box” of hidden emotions and trauma caused by past experiences and overthinking.Marilyn Horoswitz is on a mission to help people uncover their true selves through the Beyond Happiness Method—a transformative approach that blends a self-acknowledgement, a daily word practice, and journaling to unlock emotions and rewrite outdated or unhealthy personal narratives. Untangling complex emotions occurs when people have the right tools to delve into deep emotions that have kept them stuck for years.The Beyond Happiness Method focuses on turning survival mode into thriving mode using practices based in neuroscience. Self acknowledgement activates the brain’s reward pathways, boosting serotonin and dopamine levels, which enhance mood and foster a sense of accomplishment. "The act of hugging yourself releases oxytocin, the “love hormone,” which reduces cortisol (stress hormone) and promotes feelings of safety and connection—even when directed inward," Horowitz said."By clustering thoughts and ideas around a focus word, Word of the Day Clustering Technique allows you engage the prefrontal cortex and tap into your brain’s natural ability to create patterns and meaning, helping you shift from survival to thriving," Horowitz added.How does the method work?✅ The Self-Acknowledgment hug can unlock emotional, financial and career freedom✅ The Word of the Day practice that rewires the brain for positivity✅ The power of daily journaling to release trauma and reshape personal narrativesHorowitz has helped countless high achievers, including acclaimed yogi and Art of Aging Mindfully podcast host Jai Sugrim, overcome overthinking and reconnect with their inner happiness. She is now inviting audiences everywhere to experience these life-changing techniques that she explored with Sugrim on his podcast."When practiced on a daily basis, the brief Self-Acknowledgment Hug can have profound and lasting impact. Far too often, we treat other people than we treat ourselves. Getting grounded in our true selves is one of the most powerful gifts you can give yourself," said Horowitz."With just a minutes a day, the future can be much brighter than the past. "The United Nations' International Happiness Day on March 20th is the perfect time to hug yourself and spring forward into a life with a new narrative," Marilyn Horowitz concluded.Reach out to book media interviews or podcast appearances. For more information go to: http:// www.marilynhorowitz.com/overcome-over-thinking

Marilyn Horowitz Practices Beyond Happiness Method With Art of Aging Mindfully Podcast Host Jai Sugrim.

