New Release: The Road Unknown - Poems of Hope and Healing by Randy J. Smith

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The Road Unknown by Randy J. Smith is a collection of poems reflecting his cancer experience. The poems are simple and direct, offering a glimpse into the emotions and thoughts faced by someone dealing with illness. Smith’s writing captures moments of struggle, hope, and strength in difficult times.Smith shares his journey with cancer through poems in this book. He writes about the quiet moments in waiting rooms and the busy, tense atmosphere in the ICU. Each poem touches on a different part of the experience, from receiving the diagnosis to facing treatment.The poems show how people with cancer hold onto hope, even when things are hard. The collection speaks to the emotional ups and downs of dealing with illness and highlights the importance of support from family, friends, and caregivers.The Road Unknown is now available on Amazon and the Official Website.About the AuthorRandy J. Smith is a poet deeply connected to the golden plains of North Dakota, where he finds inspiration in the quiet beauty of the natural world. Living amidst the prairies, wildflowers, and open skies, his writing captures the essence of life in the American Midwest. With a heartfelt dedication to storytelling, Smith’s poetry explores themes of peace, reflection, and the enduring rhythms of nature.His work, often shaped by the gentle whispers of the wind and the vast landscapes around him, aims to offer comfort and connection to readers. Through simple yet powerful words, Smith invites others to share in the quiet moments and timeless stories that define his home.Randy J. Smith remains committed to his role as a wordsmith. He uses poetry to bridge the gap between land and heart and honor the enduring spirit of North Dakota.Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Road-My-Cancer-Journey-reflections/dp/B0DNRJY83M

