Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill Celebrates its 25th Anniversary by Launching Multi-Unit Expansion Plan

This expansion plan marks a new chapter in Salsarita's growth story, with a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and franchisee success” — Phil Friedman CEO

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salsarita's Fresh Mexican Grill, a popular and innovative Mexican restaurant chain known for its variety of tasty Mexican food, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the launch of an ambitious multi-unit expansion plan. After five years of strategic operational improvements, the brand is poised for significant growth, driven by a focus on technology, catering, and customer engagement. Leading the charge is CEO Phil Friedman, a seasoned restaurant industry veteran bought the chain in 2011. Prior to that he owned Jackson, MI based McAlister’s Deli. After diligently revamping operations there the chain was then acquired by Roark Capital in 2005.Under Friedman’s leadership, Salsarita's has undergone a similar revamp. Friedman saw the potential and the “bones” that the Charlotte based chain had and began by building an excellent team and oversaw the team’s implementation of the programs he felt would build a good system into a great system. This included development of a unified technology stack, mastered catering operations, and a modern digital marketing framework, setting the stage for sustainable franchise system growth."We have spent the past five years positioning Salsarita's for successful and sustainable franchise system growth," said Friedman. "We survived Covid-19 in an awful time for our industry by focusing on the quality and variety of our food, building innovative technology, perfecting our catering expertise, and implementing customer-focused marketing. That work has set us up for this exciting next phase."The brand’s commitment to Mexican flavors and a diverse menu ensures a memorable dining experience for guests. The innovative technology stack prepares operators for today’s restaurant environment, streamlining operations and enhancing customer engagement. Salsarita's has embraced innovative technology to enhance operations and customer experience."This popular Mexican restaurant is home to one of the most unified tech stacks in the industry," said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technologies, a company that provides technology solutions for the restaurant and retail industries.The brand has implemented AI in recruiting to streamline hiring processes, back-office reporting integrated with the POS system for insights on food cost management, labor optimization, and inventory control, and one-tap loyalty in partnership with Apple, allowing guests to enroll in the loyalty program with one click when using ApplePay.Customer engagement and marketing efforts include a fully integrated loyalty program, real-time feedback, app-based orders, localized marketing, and exceptional customer relations. The loyalty program boasts 1 in 4 guests as members, surpassing 75% of the industry benchmark. Loyalty members visit 15% more frequently and spend 12% more than non-members. The redesigned app, launched in June 2023, led to a 7% increase in app-based orders. The marketing department operates like an internal agency, providing personalized, highly localized digital marketing programs for franchisees. The customer relations team achieves a 98% response rate to inquiries and online comments, working collaboratively with franchisees to ensure exceptional service.In response to consumer demand for convenience, Salsarita's launched a proven drive-thru prototype in 2019. The chain anticipates that up to 80% of new developments, both franchise and company-owned, will include drive-thru capabilities. This aligns with the fast-casual trend of offering better food in a more accessible environment."Catering is our 3rd Daypart," said Friedman. "Salsarita’s mastered off-premises catering long before it came into vogue." The catering call center, launched in 2019, enhances the sales experience for franchisees and frees up staff time. Expanded catering services now include all gatherings, including weddings, beyond traditional office meetings. Catering accounts for 21% of system sales, due to focused concentration on perfecting catering sales and operational execution.Salsarita's is dedicated to supporting its franchisees with adaptive training resources and communication tools. "Our highly collaborative franchisee support function is adaptive to specific needs, ensuring we aren't one-size-fits-all," said Friedman.“This expansion plan marks a new chapter in Salsarita's growth story, with a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and franchisee success,” said Friedman.##########About Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican GrillFounded in Charlotte, N.C. in 2000, Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina (now known as Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill) offers Mexican favorites such as six flavorful house-made salsas, custom burritos, tacos, nachos, and salads made fresh to order with an extensive selection of proteins, toppings, and fillings. Salsarita's was acquired by restaurant industry veteran Phil Friedman in 2011 and currently operates 65 locations in 13 states, 6 of which are company-owned.

