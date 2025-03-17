Archi's Institute Leads in Veteran and Civilian Agribusiness Education

AiSA graduate Gregg De La Rosa now leads farm operations at GrowGood Farm, putting his passion and training into practice. Gregg De La Rosa (center) and his team celebrate success at GrowGood Farm. Gregg's journey exemplifies the impact of Archi's Institute's training. Archi Institute is the leading provider of agribusiness training for transitioning military members and veterans.

Veteran-founded institute transforms careers through specialized agribusiness training, boasting unique credentials and proven graduate success stories.

I have my dream job that allows me to grow food and serve my community, all thanks to Archi's Institute.” — Gregg De La Rosa

ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archi's Institute for Sustainable Agriculture (AiSA), founded in 2007 by Marine Corps veteran Colin Archipley and his spouse Karen, is a leading force in agricultural education and agripreneurial training . AiSA's comprehensive Agribusiness program provides transitioning active duty military and veterans with cutting-edge training in hydroponic farming, sustainable agriculture, and entrepreneurial farm business training, directly addressing the evolving needs of the farming industry and enabling hundreds of veterans to launch successful agricultural careers. While its primary focus is on veterans, AiSA's commitment to accessible agricultural training also benefits the public, as evidenced by the success of civilian career-changers like Gregg De La Rosa.Insurance Professional to Agricultural Leader: A Graduate Success StoryGregg De La Rosa, a 2018 graduate of AiSA's Agribusiness program, exemplifies the institute's impact. After five years in auto insurance following his Arizona State University business degree, De La Rosa sought fulfillment through agriculture."I always loved agriculture, but never thought it could be a career," said De La Rosa, who commuted over 1.5 hours multiple times weekly to attend AiSA's night and weekend classes while maintaining his corporate position.The comprehensive Agribusiness program equipped De La Rosa with valuable skills in hydroponic farming techniques, sustainable practices, agricultural business development, market strategy, and crop management. These skills proved essential as he embarked on his new career path.Following graduation, De La Rosa launched Nuestra Tierra Farm in Whittier, California, where he marketed specialty lettuce, microgreens, and vegetables directly to consumers.While building his farm, De La Rosa also remained committed to pursuing professional advancement opportunities. His AiSA training proved instrumental in this career progression, leading to several increasingly responsible positions. He first secured a position at Lettuce Grow's greenhouse operation, where he honed his controlled environment agriculture skills. Building on this experience, he advanced to become Greenhouse Manager at GrowGood Farm, where his leadership abilities caught notice. His demonstrated expertise in both cultivation and management eventually earned him the role of Director of Farm Operations, where he now manages an urban farm with a $700,000+ operating budget.Reflecting on his professional journey, De La Rosa emphasizes the impact of his education: "I have my dream job that allows me to grow food and serve my community, all thanks to Archi's Institute."De La Rosa's current position as Director of Operations at GrowGood Farm aligns perfectly with his personal values. The organization partners with other local organizations to provide meaningful employment and training for homeless veterans in Los Angeles, allowing him to combine his agricultural expertise with community service.About the AiSA Agribusiness ProgramAiSA's Agribusiness program, renowned for its rigorous curriculum and industry connections, offers eight annual cohorts, providing diverse pathways for aspiring agricultural professionals. These include six accelerated six-week 100% online day programs, a specialized six-week on-farm day program, and a flexible twelve-week online night and weekend program, ensuring accessibility for career-changers, transitioning veterans, and aspiring agricultural entrepreneurs.This program uniquely positions graduates with three significant advantages: a partnership with the University of Minnesota Crookston granting 16 college credits towards undergraduate agriculture degrees and certificates, the distinction of being the only accredited SkillBridge program for transitioning military personnel interested in agriculture, and full eligibility for GI Bill and Military Tuition Assistance benefits.Graduates emerge from AiSA with a comprehensive skill set that opens doors throughout the agricultural sector. Whether launching independent farming ventures, securing management positions within established enterprises, or contributing to agricultural innovation, AiSA alumni are equipped to succeed while advancing sustainable food systems. Through its dedication to practical training and industry-relevant education, AiSA cultivates the next generation of agricultural leaders prepared to meet tomorrow's food production challenges.For media inquiries or more information, please contact:Archi's Institute📍 San Diego, CA📧 info@archisinstitute.com

A Powerful Portrayal of Veterans Transitioning to Farming

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.