FWC first U.S. agency to receive accreditation from the North American Wildlife Law Enforcement Accreditation Program

On March 3, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement became the first agency in the U.S. to receive accreditation from the North American Wildlife Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

Assessors conducted their formal review Jan. 14-15, 2025, which included opportunities to conduct interviews and observations at a static display featuring FWC law enforcement officers and agency issued equipment. NAWLEA develops and establishes standards for conservation law enforcement professionalism and effectiveness. By meeting NAWLEA’s approximately 70 rigorous standards and earning accreditation, the FWC Division of Law Enforcement will enhance its commitment to the highest standards of service in achieving its mission to conserve the state’s fish and wildlife resources and protect the people of Florida.

"This milestone is a great honor that reflects the professional excellence of our accreditation team and the entire FWC Division of Law Enforcement," said Col. Brian Smith, Director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement. "Meeting the standards and goals set by NAWLEA enhances our wildlife conservation efforts and strengthens the profession as a whole."

Examples of the 70 NAWLEA standards and goals that FWC has met include:

Increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of natural resource law enforcement agencies in the delivery of services.

Promoting cooperation and coordination among all components in the criminal justice system and the communities served.

Ensuring appropriate training for natural resource law enforcement personnel.

Promoting public confidence in natural resource law enforcement.

Elevating the professionalism of law enforcement agencies involved in the NAWLEA process.

The North American Wildlife Law Enforcement Accreditation program plays a vital role in advancing the natural resources law enforcement profession. By establishing and maintaining rigorous standards, NAWLEA ensures that agencies across North America adhere to best practices, fostering a culture of excellence and accountability. For more information about NAWLEA, visit NAWLEA.org/Projects.

For additional news related to the FWC's Division of Law Enforcement, visit MyFWC.com/About and click on "Law Enforcement" then "Law Enforcement Media Resources."