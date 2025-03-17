Leading US Waste Management Companies Showcase Robust Web Analytics Adoption Beyond Google Analytics

Web Analytics platform usage by top 1500 waste management companies in the US Comparison Chart -- Global Usage Of Web Analytics Platforms

CurbWaste team have discovered active usage of over 45 different web analytics platforms among various large and mid-size US-based waste management companies.

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent study analyzing web analytics usage among the top 1,500 waste management companies across the United States, groundbreaking insights were revealed into how companies are leveraging technology to better understand their online audiences.

While Google Analytics remains the predominant web analytics platform—with virtually universal adoption—companies increasingly utilize supplementary tools to deepen their visitor insights. The average company from our sample employs two to three analytics tools simultaneously, emphasizing capabilities like visitor identification, behavior visualization, and targeted social media analytics.

Notably, 15% of surveyed companies integrate LinkedIn Insights, harnessing detailed data about their website visitors, such as job titles, industry affiliation, and employment specifics. This reveals a strong interest in B2B-focused analytics among waste management firms.

More than 1,000 instances of non-Google Analytics tool usage were identified, demonstrating widespread demand for more nuanced insights beyond basic traffic data. HotJar, HubSpot Analytics, Facebook Domain Insights, and CrazyEgg emerged among the top supplementary tools.

Interestingly, HubSpot Analytics stands out prominently in the waste management sector—ranking second only to LinkedIn Insights for additional platform usage—but does not feature prominently in global analytics usage trends, where platforms like MonsterInsights and Google Analytics variations dominate.

Globally, analytics usage patterns across 6 million websites highlight Google Analytics platforms capturing the largest market share (25.95% for Google Analytics and 16.68% for Google Universal Analytics), followed distantly by Facebook Analytics (6.5%) and MonsterInsights (2.78%). In contrast, waste management firms show a stronger preference for specialized solutions like LinkedIn Insights, indicating unique B2B analytical needs.

Overall, the diversity in analytics platform usage among top waste management companies underscores an industry-wide strategic shift towards more comprehensive digital engagement strategies. The significant adoption of tools like LinkedIn Insights and HotJar points to a targeted approach in enhancing customer interaction, user experience, and lead generation in the waste management sector.

Full story and chart here

Learn more about CurbWaste

CurbWaste Waste Management Software

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.