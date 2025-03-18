Better U Partners with Backline to Support Mental Health for the Music Industry

Some of the greatest art in the world was made by people who were struggling - musicians often battle their demons, and we’re here to help them create a healthier, more sustainable future.” — Derek Du Chesne, CEO of Better U

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better U is excited to announce their partnership with Backline to help give mental health support and services to those in the music industry and their families.Better U’s holistic approach to wellness is exactly what the industry needs. By focusing on a patient-centered, individualized treatment model, Better U empowers musicians to access mental health services anytime, anywhere: whether at home or on the road. This flexible, convenient model is designed to meet musicians where they are, offering the support they need to heal and thrive amidst their chaotic schedules. Better U offers a range of transformative treatments, including holistic psychiatry, psychotherapy, functional medicine, peptide therapies, and cutting-edge psychedelic-assisted treatments like ketamine therapy. By prioritizing personal growth and healing, Better U is redefining wellness and paving the way for alternative therapies that cater to diverse populations. There's no place for a one-size-fits-all approach, Better U is leading the charge toward more personalized, impactful care.Better U CEO Derek Du Chesne is proud to partner with Backline, recognizing the unique mental health challenges faced by music industry professionals. “The pressures of the music industry are immense, and together, we’re committed to providing the vital support and resources artists and their families need to thrive. Some of the greatest art in the world was made by people who were struggling - musicians often battle their demons, and we’re here to help them create a healthier, more sustainable future.”Better U provides Backline members with services like Holistic Psychiatry, Talk Therapy, Weight Loss, Ketamine Therapy, Longevity, and Sexual Health. With an evidence-based, patient-centered approach, Backline clients receive personalized support throughout their wellness journey.By destigmatizing mental health support and expanding access to resources, Better U empowers members to prioritize their well-being without judgment. The use of alternative treatments helps address anxiety, depression, and PTSD, fostering profound healing and breakthroughs in overall health.About Better U:Better U is redefining mental healthcare by moving beyond the traditional diagnose-and-treat approach, embracing a holistic model that fosters self-exploration, neurological reset, and the integration of mind and body. By harnessing the transformative potential of psychedelic-assisted therapies, including ketamine treatments, psychiatry, and talk therapy, alongside clinical weight loss and sexual health programs, Better U is dedicated to driving personal growth and enhancing brain function for sustainable, lasting change. With unwavering support at every step, Better U empowers individuals to embark on a journey toward better mental and physical well-being, celebrating breakthroughs and progress along the way.Any media inquiries and/or interview request, please contact Tad Hamilton of Mosaic Public Relations at: tad@mosaicpr.com

