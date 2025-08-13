Unique Cleaning Company Expands Availability of Specialized Move-In/Move-Out Cleaning Packages for Ottawa Homeowners

From residential deep cleans to ongoing commercial contracts, we bring the same high level of care, reliability, and professionalism to every job.” — Charlotte Brown

GREELY, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Few parts of moving are more exhausting than the final clean. Between packing boxes, coordinating movers, and settling into a new space, scrubbing floors and wiping down baseboards often falls to the bottom of the list. Unique Cleaning Company, a trusted Ottawa-based cleaning service since 2018, is stepping in to make that step effortless with its dedicated Move-In/Move-Out cleaning Packages, now available across an even wider service area.Serving communities from downtown Ottawa to Greely, Kanata, Orleans, Barrhaven, Manotick, Metcalfe, Russell, Osgoode, Vars, and Findlay Creek, the company delivers a detailed, top-to-bottom clean that ensures homes are left in immaculate condition for the next occupants. Each service covers every room, including kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, laundry areas, dining rooms, living spaces, and hallways, with meticulous attention to surfaces, fixtures, and those often-forgotten spots like vents, door tracks, and light switches.In addition to its residential expertise, Unique Cleaning Company is also a trusted provider of commercial cleaning that Ottawa businesses rely on. From small offices to larger corporate environments, the company’s trained office cleaners in Ottawa deliver consistent, discreet, and thorough service to maintain professional workspaces. Flexible schedules, eco-friendly products, and attention to detail make their commercial offerings a natural extension of their high residential standards.The company’s team is fully trained, insured, and bonded, and uses eco-friendly products along with color-coded microfiber cloths to prevent cross-contamination. Transparent, flat-rate pricing means clients know exactly what to expect before work begins, and flexible scheduling accommodates one-time appointments or recurring cleanings.“Our goal is to make cleanliness one less thing people have to think about, whether that’s a family moving into their new home or a business keeping its workspace spotless for staff and clients,” said Charlotte Brown, owner and president of Unique Cleaning Company . “From residential deep cleans to ongoing commercial contracts, we bring the same high level of care, reliability, and professionalism to every job.”With hundreds of Ottawa-area cleanings completed, Unique Cleaning Company has built a reputation for reliability and thoroughness. A 100% satisfaction guarantee backs every service, so if any area is missed, the team returns within two days at no additional cost.Homeowners, tenants, and business owners interested in booking a service or requesting a quote can visit www.uniquecleaningcompany.ca or call (613) 618-2304.

