Five Regenerative Travel Experiences to Celebrate Earth Day 2025

Quasar Expeditions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 22, Earth Day will be celebrating its 55th anniversary with the theme “Our Power, Our Planet.” With more travelers seeking out destinations where their visits leave a positive impact, traveling responsibly and with a clear conscience is important to many in the age of overtourism and climate change.For those looking to book a dedicated trip where they can make a difference on the planet this Earth Day, Quasar Expeditions Baros Maldives , Walk Japan and Tanjong Jara Resort are utilizing tourism to support local communities and habitats.At the southern tip of South America, Quasar Expeditions, AMA Torres del Paine, and ConservationVIPhave partnered to preserve and rehabilitate Chilean Patagonia’s Torres del Paine National Park. Quasar Expeditions, offering guided and self-guided Overland safari tours through Patagonia, aims to work to reverse the damage done to the region’s walking paths, including the Base Torres Trail, by erosion and environmental challenges. Despite facing challenges such as climate threats and balancing tourism with conservation, this partnership serves as a global model for combining tourism and environmentalism in conservation efforts. As they have taken on the responsibility of restoring the trail and making it safer for visitors and the community, Quasar invites travelers to contribute to the meaningful change, helping shine a guiding light on a path to sustainable exploration. Their donations help support tireless efforts from experts, trail crew, and technical staff to create a sustainable trail system and reshape the future of Patagonia.Nestled in Kenya’s Laikipia Plateau, Segera is a 50,000-acre retreat with a deep commitment to its 4C philosophy—Conservation, Community, Culture, and Commerce—ensuring that every stay supports meaningful environmental and social initiatives. At the heart of Segera’s mission is its reforestation project, restoring degraded landscapes with two million trees to combat erosion, enrich soil fertility, and offset carbon emissions. Every aspect of the retreat is designed with a light footprint—grey water is captured and reused, waste is recycled or composted in the organic gardens, single-use plastics are eliminated through an on-site bottling plant, and each villa is powered by solar energy. Guests can immerse themselves in Segera's conservation efforts by exploring the C4C Exhibition, a showcase featuring initiatives such as female anti-poaching rangers and Waterbank Schools, which provide sustainable education solutions. Supported by the Zeitz Foundation, a globally recognized leader in sustainable ecosystems and community-driven conservation, these initiatives offer a tangible way for guests to connect with the land.Baros Maldives is a natural island that has remained untouched by reclamation for over five decades. Once a simple dive station, it has evolved into a luxury resort while maintaining its original charm. Baros has three resident marine biologists who continuously monitor the nearby reef, educate guests, and raise awareness about marine conservation. The property is dedicated to coral restoration, with key initiatives including 480 coral frames sponsored by guests since 2006. These efforts help mitigate damage to the reef while raising awareness, allowing guests to contribute directly to coral restoration efforts. Guests participating receive semi-annual updates on the sponsored corals for two years. Baros’ house reef demonstrates remarkable biodiversity, which has been made possible through their ongoing conservation initiatives, including coral sponsorship, vigilant monitoring and guest engagement in marine awareness programs.With a goal to spread tourism more evenly across Japan, Walk Japan is leading the way through the tumultuous overtourism phenomenon. The company’s 40+ tours aim to support, revitalize, and rebuild local communities in the countryside and on the fringe of the coasts—including those who have been struck by natural disaster. One of their newest tours, the year-round Onsen Gastronomy: Noto Tour was spurred into action by a call for help from the small peninsula of Noto. On New Year’s Day 2024, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake rattled the peninsula, causing lasting damage and disruption. A Walk Japan colleague—who hails from the peninsula and experienced the earthquake—along with a local activist group, began their work with Walk Japan to quickly and meticulously drive forward the creation of the new tour. Travelers are invited to meet the resilient locals along the peninsula and experience their culture, traditions, food, and hot springs, as their time spent in Noto supports the tireless efforts to rebuild after such tragedy.Tanjong Jara Resort, a beachfront resort in Malaysia, works to preserve its surroundings and enhance the protection of its local wildlife. The resort has taken a proactive stance by partnering with PULIHARA to establish a turtle hatchery on property, built from simple wooden lattice that safeguards them until they are ready to be released. The resort’s environmental initiatives set an example of the vital role tourism can play in the conservation of wildlife. As the hatchery enters its 10th year, guests are invited to get involved during their trip by attending informative chats with experts, experiencing nest inspections, and witnessing the hatchlings emerge at nighttime. The nest adoption program is also available, allowing guests to pledge to protect nests from poachers, receive updates with progress reports about their nest, and be notified when their turtles will hatch if they wish to return to the resort to visit.About IMAGINE PR:IMAGINE PR is a boutique public relations agency specializing in experiential, high-end travel and tourism. Known for its proactive, creative, and results-focused approach, the agency has earned widespread recognition for its exceptional work in the industry. In 2024 and 2025, IMAGINE PR was named one of the top public relations firms in America and one of the best PR firms in luxury travel by Observer, further solidifying its position as a leader in luxury and destination PR. In 2024, IMAGINE PR was also honored with a PR Net 100 Best Agencies award, recognizing its ongoing commitment to innovation, strategic media outreach, and impactful campaigns.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.