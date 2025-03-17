B-Roll & Photos: Governor Hochul Announces Measures to Help Small Pharmacies and Consumers

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul visited Esco Pharmacy to speak with Danny Dang, the owner and President of Pharmacists Society of the State of New York, and highlight her Budget proposal to increase transparency requirements for Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) along with her 2025 State of the State proposal to put money back in New Yorkers’ pockets. Today, Governor Hochul also announced new measures to simplify the reporting of drug price spikes.

B-ROLL of the Governor visiting Esco Pharmacy can be found on YouTube and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format.

PHOTOS of the pharmacy visit will be available on the Governor's Flickr page.