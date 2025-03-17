STRETCHIT Announces it is Now Available to Millions of Employees on Wellhub, the Leader in Corporate Wellness

Personalized stretching and mobility programs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STRETCHIT has partnered with Wellhub, the leader in corporate wellness, to provide employees with access to stretching, flexibility, and mobility training, as well as personalized programs, challenges, and competitions on the STRETCHIT app. Wellhub subscribers can now experience the physical and mental health benefits of stretching as part of the wellbeing benefits offered by their employer. Current Wellhub subscribers worldwide can access STRETCHIT through their Wellhub app.

By joining the best network of more than 22,000 corporate clients and millions of employees, STRETCHIT will be able to drive new, incremental revenue. More than 60% of Wellhub members did not have a gym membership prior to joining and 90% are new customers for Wellhub partners.

STRETCHIT is a mobile app designed to enhance wellness through guided stretching and flexibility programs. It helps employees relieve pain, reduce stress, improve posture and mobility, enhance sleep and overall well-being. Offering STRETCHIT as a wellness benefit boosts productivity, lowers healthcare costs, and shows employees you care.

“Stretching plays a crucial role in employee well-being, and people need the right tools to support their physical and mental wellness." said Natasha Nikolaeva, CEO of STRETCHIT. "We're thrilled to be working with Wellhub to give millions of employees around the world access to our app so they have a personalized tool to help them reverse sedentary lifestyle by relieving muscle tension and improving posture, boost brain function, and enhance sleep. Together, we’re creating a happier, healthier and more productive workforce."

"We're proud to welcome STRETCHIT to our best-in-class employee wellbeing plans," said Pietro Carmignani, EVP, Partnerships, Wellhub. "Wellbeing is no longer a perk; it's a necessity for companies who want to build a healthier, happier, and ultimately more productive workforce. This partnership represents another step towards a future where wellbeing is seamlessly integrated into the workplace, and we're excited to be leading the charge."

About Wellhub

Wellhub is a corporate wellness platform that connects employees to the best partners for fitness, mindfulness, therapy, nutrition, and sleep, all included in one subscription designed to cost less than each individual partner. With Wellhub, businesses and HR leaders can implement best-in-class corporate wellbeing programs that are proven to drive widespread employee adoption and engagement. More than 22,000 companies in 11 countries use Wellhub to give their millions of employees access to holistic wellbeing benefits. With Wellhub, employees can check-in with their wellbeing every day. The result is better productivity, higher retention, and lower healthcare costs. This is the Wellhub Effect.

About STRETCHIT

STRETCHIT is a mobile app designed to enhance mobility, relieve pain, reduce stress, improve sleep, increase range of motion, correct posture, and promote overall well-being through personalized stretching programs. With video sessions led by certified instructors, it makes stretching simple and accessible for busy professionals. The app also offers team stretching competitions, combining physical wellness with fun, cooperative challenges that foster team bonding and engagement. Participants can track progress, compare results, and enjoy friendly rivalry, with winners announced to keep everyone motivated. STRETCHIT transforms stretching into an enjoyable and effective way to boost individual health and team spirit.

