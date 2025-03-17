Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet March 19 and 20

The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet Wednesday, March 19 for department reports and an education session beginning at 1:00 p.m. and Thursday, March 20 for its regular business meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at the National Museum of Military Vehicles, located at 6419 US Highway 26 in Dubois. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007