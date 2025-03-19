DAR Appoints Steven Baer as Field CISO

Steven "Baer" Baer joins DAR as Field CISO

Veteran security expert to expand DAR's strategic partnerships and drive growth, bringing two decades of cybersecurity leadership experience

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Asset Redemption (DAR) announced today that Steven "Baer" Baer has joined the company as Field CISO, effective March 3, 2025. Baer brings over two decades of cybersecurity leadership experience to DAR, where he will expand channel partnerships, strengthen technical sales relationships, and drive strategic growth initiatives focusing on their DRK_MDR service.Baer previously served as Field CTO for the Americas at Trustwave & Trustwave Government Solutions and held senior roles at RSA, Dell-SecureWorks, and NetWitness. He has deep experience managing global teams of security architects, incident responders, and systems engineers supporting complex cybersecurity engagements. Baer's extensive background includes running IT Risk teams at JP Morgan Chase and serving as a virtual CISO for multiple organizations.Operating in spaces most security teams can't access, DAR infiltrates criminal forums and marketplaces across the dark web to identify threats before they materialize in customer environments. When ransomware incidents occur, DAR negotiators work directly with threat actors, typically reducing ransom demands, and provide compliant cryptocurrency payment options if needed. The company's human intelligence operations deliver specific threat actor intelligence that help organizations make tactical decisions before, during, and after incidents."DAR's forward-deployed intelligence capabilities allow organizations to proactively confront cybercrime threats at their source," said Baer. "I'm looking forward to building partnerships that help more security teams gain visibility and take action on threats forming at their attack surface on the dark web.""Baer's technical expertise and industry relationships will accelerate our growth in key markets," said Matthew Leidlein, President and Co-Founder of DAR. "His experience working directly with CISOs and security teams facing active threats aligns perfectly with our mission to provide actionable dark web intelligence and effective ransomware response."Baer is actively involved with Infragard and serves on the Steering Board for the U.S. Secret Service Chicago Electronic Crimes Task Force. He holds a Registered Practitioner Certification and has led Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification initiatives.For more information about DAR's managed detection and response services for the dark web or ransomware negotiation capabilities, contact sales@digitalassetredemption.com.About Digital Asset Redemption (DAR)DAR provides managed detection and response services specialized for the dark web. DAR operatives infiltrate exclusive criminal forums to intercept threats before they impact customer environments. During ransomware incidents, DAR negotiates directly with threat actors and provides compliant cryptocurrency payment options when necessary. Combining human-led threat intelligence operations with expert negotiation capabilities and compliant payment solutions, DAR enables customers to proactively confront cybercrime threats at their source.

