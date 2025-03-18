Vincentric Launches Advertising Support Program for Automotive Dealerships in US & Canada

The new program from Vincentric helps auto dealers add value to their vehicle listings.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vincentric, the leading provider of automotive cost of ownership data, recently launched the Vincentric Dealer Advertising Support Program. This online program provides a fast, simple, and low-cost way for automotive dealerships in the US and Canada to promote their vehicles using the prestigious Vincentric Best Value Awards.By registering in the program for a low annual fee of only $50, dealers are able to identify “best in class” attributes that various vehicles have earned across all six of Vincentric’s annual awards for the consumer and fleet markets. Dealers can then leverage numerous “best in class” attributes and the accompanying award logos in their advertising and marketing efforts, including:• Best Value in America/Canada• Best Fleet Value in America/Canada• Best CPO Value in America/Canada• Lowest Ownership Costs in its Class• Lowest Maintenance Costs in its Class• Lowest Fuel Cost in its Class• Lowest Depreciation Cost in its ClassFor each award, vehicles are segmented based on type, market position, and size (e.g. “Compact,” “Mid-Size SUV”). All models in each segment are ranked for each cost of ownership attribute measured. Earning these “best in class” accolades clearly highlights a vehicle’s advantages in comparison to other vehicles in its class.“With so many brands and model options on the market, awards and accolades from independent, non-biased third parties can be a key source of guidance for consumers when the time comes to choose a vehicle for themselves and their families,” said David Wurster, Vincentric President. “Vehicles that win Vincentric Awards have proven that they can provide great value to buyers, and vehicles that have been named the Lowest Cost to Own in their class can save consumers money over their lifetimes. For a dealer, incorporating these accolades into their marketing and advertising campaigns can help demonstrate the value of its vehicles.”Over its twenty years of operation, Vincentric has collaborated with many major OEMs to support the advertising efforts of their dealerships and brands.Further information on the Vincentric Dealer Advertising Support Program and the Vincentric Best Value Award methodology is available at the Dealer Advertising Support page of the Vincentric website.ABOUT VINCENTRICVincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data research organization headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.Each month the organization measures cost of ownership, including depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs, for over 75,000 vehicle configurations for vehicles from 2008-2025 model years in the US and 2010-2025 model years in Canada. Vincentric data is published on major websites such as Automotive Fleet Magazine and AAA, and used by a wide variety of other organizations. Vincentric data is available to its client base through a variety of APIs (Application Program Interfaces) and SaaS (Software as a Service) tools, including the New Vehicle API, Used Vehicle API, Fleet Vehicle API, EV API, Cost of Leasing API, and Dynamic Cost to Own™.

