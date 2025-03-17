How innovations will transform aircraft acquisition and sales in the next 10 years

Aviamarket is an ecosystem for aircraft sales and acquisitions

The aircraft sales market has been stagnant for a decade. Aviamarket is driving long-overdue innovation, bringing digitalization, efficiency, and transparency.

Aviamarket explores how cutting-edge technologies will revolutionize the aircraft acquisition and sales market in the next 10 years.” — Viktor Martynov

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last major shift in the aircraft sales market happened over a decade ago. Since then, the industry has remained largely unchanged, relying on outdated transaction models. Now, the market is ready for long-overdue innovation, and Aviamarket is stepping in at the perfect moment to drive digitalization, efficiency, and transparency.

In the next decade, the aircraft acquisition and sales market will undergo significant changes, fuelled by Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and digital platforms. To meet the needs of a new generation of buyers—the New Rich—the industry must embrace digital transformation.

According to the Global Wealth Report, the number of millionaires will grow from 60 million today to 100 million by 2030. The private jet and helicopter market is also set to expand from $35B in 2024 to $85B by 2033, driven by new buyers—entrepreneurs and investors in technology and finance aged 30-50.

"The business aviation market has been waiting for change. Buyers and sellers need faster, more transparent, and more secure transactions. Aviamarket was created to meet this demand by integrating the latest technologies and streamlining every step of the process," says Viktor Martynov, Founder of Aviamarket.

Key innovations shaping the market:

● AI-powered aircraft valuation & transactions – streamlining sales and enhancing decision-making with real-time data.

● Blockchain technology – ensuring transparency and security through decentralized, immutable transaction ledgers.

● Online marketplaces & new business models – platforms like Aviamarket enable global deals, subscription-based ownership, and fractional jet ownership.

● Sustainability focus – rising demand for eco-friendly aircraft and fuel-efficient technologies.

We are used to getting whatever we want immediately, online, and in one application. Aviamarket offers the solution that will reduce communications, response time, and the need for a buyer to check at initial steps.

As the aircraft sales industry shifts toward digitalization, transparency, and efficiency, Aviamarket is at the forefront, providing cutting-edge tools and solutions. By integrating AI, blockchain, and innovative business models, Aviamarket is transforming aircraft transactions, making them faster, smarter, and more accessible than ever before.

About Aviamarket Ltd

Aviamarket is a project of a British company dedicated to creating an ecosystem that facilitates the acquisition and sale of aircraft. The idea is centred around digitalization, the implementation of cutting-edge technologies, reducing communication processes, and simplifying the KYC procedure. The system includes an AI-powered aircraft valuation tool for pre-owned aircraft, a financing calculator, and the option to receive free consultations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.