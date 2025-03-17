For Veterans battling cancer, time is precious. At Dallas VA, one nurse is leading the charge to reduce what medical experts call “time toxicity,” the hours spent traveling, waiting and receiving care that can take a toll on patients and their families.

“Our Veterans diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) were waiting three to four hours before they could receive blood or platelets. That was too long,” said Mary David, North Texas VA hematology-oncology nurse who has served Veterans at Dallas VA for 19 years. “Some patients need one or two transfusions per week and those hours add up quickly.”

MDS prevents the body from making healthy blood cells, requiring frequent transfusions. The traditional process meant multiple stops and needle sticks, first to the lab for blood work, then waiting for results before finally receiving treatment.

Time better spent at home

Jimmy Whitt, 77, a Marine Corps Veteran who served four years in supply, knows firsthand how demanding the old process was. “This used to require me to come in three or four days a week for about four hours each of those days. I was spending more time at VA than I was at home it felt like.”

David and her fellow hematology-oncology nurses knew there had to be a better way. They developed a streamlined process where Veterans now go directly to the clinic for their blood draw and treatment in one location.

“Now I come in at seven, go straight to the clinic, enjoy my homemade coffee and wait for my blood. I feel like a VIP. These ladies are doing a great job,” Whitt said, who is pictured above with David.

Making a real difference

The improvement is part of Dallas VA’s commitment to Veteran-centered care that values both medical outcomes and quality of life. By eliminating unnecessary wait times and procedures, nurses are helping Veterans spend less time in treatment and more time living their lives.

“The staff here cared enough to listen and get me and Veterans in a similar situation like me in and out by streamlining the process so I can spend more time living life and less time receiving treatments,” Whitt added.

“We want to erase the old ‘hurry up and wait’ perception,” said David. “Our Veterans deserve care that respects both their health needs and their time.”

The success of this initiative demonstrates how VA nurses continue finding innovative ways to improve the Veteran experience one patient, one process and one day at a time.