KMM Group Hosts Students for Manufacturing Career Video Competition

HATBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students from Upper Moreland Middle School visited KMM Group's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hatfield as part of the Philadelphia region's "What's So Cool About Manufacturing" video competition.

The annual contest, managed locally by the Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center (DVIRC), invites middle school students to partner with local manufacturers to produce videos that highlight careers and innovations in the manufacturing sector. The initiative aims to change perceptions about manufacturing careers and inspire the next generation of skilled workers.

During their visit, students toured KMM Group's facility, interacting with employees and experiencing first-hand the technologies and processes involved in precision manufacturing.

“Participating in the ‘What’s So Cool’ program is tremendously rewarding and fun as we work with these students, but it’s also essential in teaching them the importance of the manufacturing industry,” said John Shegda, CEO of KMM Group, Ltd. “Before we know it, these 6th graders will become problem solvers, engineers, or entrepreneurs. This program helps them understand that we make vital, life-changing products right here in PA and in the US. The future is bright!”

Upper Moreland Middle School students captured footage and interviews then edited them into a compelling video designed to educate their peers and the community about the opportunities available in manufacturing careers.

"DVIRC has been coordinating the program "What's So Cool About Manufacturing" in Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks counties for the past seven years,” said Hannah McGarry, Director of Workforce Development for DVIRC. “This statewide initiative is an excellent way to generate excitement in our middle schools about the amazing products created by our manufacturers and their impact on the world."

The students’ video will compete for awards, including the Viewer’s Choice Award, voted on by the public from March 19-21. Community members are encouraged to support the Upper Moreland team by voting online at www.whatssocool.org.

