devBlink AI Welcomes Dr. Arun Surendran to Board of Directors and Introduces “Edutero,” a New AI Education Platform

edutero coming soon

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- devBlink AI announces the appointment of Dr. Arun Surendran to its Board of Directors. Dr. Surendran, who serves as Principal at Trinity College of Engineering, Kerala and Founder Director of Adcy Cybersecurity Solutions, brings extensive academic and industry expertise to the company’s mission of transforming education through AI.“As Principal at Trinity College of Engineering and having closely worked with the top education institutions in India and abroad, I have seen firsthand the pressures that educators face with limited resources and complex grading processes,” said Dr. Arun Surendran. “I’m excited to join devBlink AI to help shape Edutero, a platform that empowers teachers through transparency and ensures they remain firmly in control of each student’s learning journey.” “.”Introducing Edutero (edutero.com)Edutero is devBlink AI’s new patent pending AI-powered grading and student evaluation platform that prioritises transparency, compliance, and teacher empowerment. By harnessing our patent pending ‘white box’ approach to AI, every grading decision is fully explainable and under educator oversight. The platform’s rule-based framework automates tedious tasks such as grading, performance tracking, and regulatory reporting, so educators can focus on meaningful interactions with students.“Edutero represents a major leap forward in using AI to reduce administrative burdens while preserving teachers’ authority over assessments,” said Michael Flynn, Executive Chairman of devBlink AI. “Dr. Surendran’s leadership in academia will help us enhance Edutero’s ability to ensure transparency, help provide access to end-users and ultimately give teachers more time to teach.”Key Features of Edutero• Robust Compliance & Transparency: Ideal for the UK’s rigorous grading and regulatory landscape, with automated reporting and analytics dashboards.• Flexible Hybrid Model: Supports both digital and paper-based submissions, blending traditional methods with modern AI-driven efficiencies.• Actionable Insights: Helps educators identify learning gaps and tailor interventions, backed by clear, explainable data.• Teacher-Centric Control: Eliminates black-box algorithms and preserves the teacher’s authority over final grades.Non-Executive Director Dennis Kessler will speak at the AI Governance Conference Europe ( https://irmuk.co.uk/aig/ ) this week, emphasising that effective AI regulations protect users and drive innovation rather than hinder it, an ethos fully reflected in Edutero’s design.About devBlink AIdevBlink AI is dedicated to elevating transparency in AI, meeting grading compliance standards, and amplifying teacher impact. Edutero enables educators to spend more time on the human side of teaching, without compromising accuracy or regulatory mandates.For media inquiries or more information, please contact:Mr Sanil BoseDirectordevBlink AI128 City Road, London, United Kingdom, EC1V 2NXPhone: +44-203-576-3576Email: sanil.bose@devblink.aiEdutero: AI-powered grading. Less admin, better teaching, total compliance and control.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.