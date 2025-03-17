State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Carroll County

March 17, 2025

(WESTMINSTER, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday in Carroll County.

The deceased is identified as Richard Snyder, 78, of Westminster, Maryland. He was transported by ambulance to Carroll Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The driver of a Volkswagen passenger car, identified as Lydia Hansen, 29, of Baltimore, Maryland was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of her injuries.

Around 2:07 p.m. Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 97 (Old Washington Road), north of Maryland Route 26 (Liberty Road) for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Volkswagen, operated by Hansen, was traveling south when for unknown reasons, collided with a Chevrolet truck, operated by Snyder, head-on.

Maryland Route 97 was closed for more than two hours for the crash investigation. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Once their investigation is complete, they will submit their findings to the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, who will decide whether charges will be filed in this case.

The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.

