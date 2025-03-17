2024 Faith & Form Awards Program Announce Best in Architecture, Liturgical Design, and Art for Religious Spaces

Mountain Church of Julong in Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, China

Co-sponsored by Partners for Sacred Places and Interfaith Design, the awards honor sacred spaces designed, restored, or renovated to serve and inspire.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partners for Sacred Places is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Faith & Form Awards for Religious Architecture & Art, recognizing excellence in designing, restoring, and repurposing sacred spaces and creating religious art. This year marks one of the largest and most diverse cohorts of awardees in years, highlighting the growing importance of preserving and reimagining religious sites in contemporary society."Sacred spaces hold deep significance in our communities, fostering connection, reflection, and spirituality," said Bob Jaeger, President of Partners for Sacred Places. "We received nominations for many outstanding projects this year, reflecting the dedication and creativity of architects, artists, and faith communities across the globe. At a time when thousands of houses of worship face closure, these efforts demonstrate the urgent need to keep these spaces alive and active for future generations."Over the next few years, it is projected that tens of thousands of houses of worship in the United States may be lost, including churches, synagogues, mosques, and temples. In contrast, these awardees represent a bright future for sacred places in the United States and around the world, where they can serve as spiritual centers, community hubs, or spaces for cultural engagement. A sampling of the winners:Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church & National Shrine (New York City, NY)Destroyed during the 9/11 attacks, the original St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was reimagined as a national shrine at Ground Zero. Designed by Santiago Calatrava, the new structure integrates Byzantine and contemporary design, creating a place for remembrance and interfaith dialogue while maintaining its role as a house of worship.The Telyas Chabad Jewish Center (Clinton, NJ)Built to replace years of temporary spaces, this 23,000-square-foot Jewish community center was designed to accommodate a growing congregation. The building seamlessly blends worship, education, and social gathering areas, ensuring that it remains a vital community hub for generations.The Virginia Mae Center at Washington National Cathedral (Washington, DC)Once home to the College of Preachers, this 1929 Neo-Gothic building sat vacant for over a decade. Through an extensive restoration and reconfiguration, it has been transformed into a modern education and conference center, while preserving its historic architectural character.These projects, and the other awardees, demonstrate how faith communities, architects, preservationists, and artists are working together to safeguard religious spaces. Congratulations to all the winners for their exceptional contributions to religious architecture and art.2024 Faith & Form Award WinnersReligious Architecture: New FacilitiesSaint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church & National Shrine (Honor Award)Location: New York City, NYArchitect: Santiago Calatrava-Festina Lente and Koutsomitis Architects PCSt. Andrew Methodist Church, Hasley ChapelLocation: Plano, TXArchitect: GFFdesignMountain Church in JulongLocation: Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, ChinaDesigner: INUCE - Dirk U. MoenchTelyas Chabad Jewish CenterLocation: Clinton, NJArchitect: Landau | Zinder ArchitectureTSG Foundation Center for Spiritual DevelopmentLocation: Scottsdale, AZArchitect: GHC Orcutt | WinslowReligious Architecture: RestorationSan Joselito Adoration Chapel (Honor Award)Location: Norwalk, CTArchitect: Canning Liturgical ArtsSan Gabriel MissionLocation: San Gabriel, CAArchitect: Spectra CompanyTabernacle at Oak BluffsLocation: Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard, MAArchitect: DBVW Architects / Martha Werenfels, FAIAFirst Christian Church Tower RestorationLocation: Columbus, INArchitect: Louis Joyner ArchitectVirginia Mae Center, Washington National CathedralLocation: Washington, DCArchitect: SmithGroupReligious Architecture: RenovationChapel for the Diocesan Seminary of Plasencia (Honor Award)Location: Cáceres, SpainArchitect: Pablo Guillén LlanosRegina Coeli Hall (Honor Award)Location: Savannah, GAArchitect: Christian Sottile, FAIA / Sottile & SottileYoung Israel Ohab ZedekLocation: Bronx, NYArchitect: Building Studio ArchitectsReligious ArtsHaywood Street FrescoLocation: Asheville, NCArtist: Haywood Street CongregationAustin Chapel SeriesLocation: Austin, TXArtist: John Patrick CobbSanctuaryLocation: Salt Lake City, UTDesigner: Squaremoon StudioFriends Seminary SkyspaceLocation: New York, NYArchitect: Perkins Eastman Architects DPCSacred LandscapeOdeon in the Green MountainsLocation: Killington, VTDesigner: Dan SnowStudent WorkA Chapel for Concordia (Honor Award)Location: Seward, NEArchitect: Nathan WalzMulti-Site Education / AdvocacymodTEXASLocation: TexasOrganizer: Amy WaltonThe Faith & Form International Awards Program for Religious Architecture & Art, founded in 1978, continues to honor outstanding achievements in architecture, liturgical design, and religious art. Nominations for the 2025 awards will be accepted from August 1 through October 10, 2025.For more information, visit faithandformawards.com # # #About Partners for Sacred PlacesPartners for Sacred Places is the only nonsectarian, nonprofit organization dedicated to the sound stewardship and active community use of older sacred places across America. Partners provides a variety of fundraising, building stewardship, space-sharing, and community engagement services through grant-funded programs and consulting so that sacred places can live into the vital roles they play as community assets in their neighborhoods and our wider society. To learn more, visit www.sacredplaces.org

