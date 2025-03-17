2024 Faith & Form Awards Program Announce Best in Architecture, Liturgical Design, and Art for Religious Spaces
Co-sponsored by Partners for Sacred Places and Interfaith Design, the awards honor sacred spaces designed, restored, or renovated to serve and inspire.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partners for Sacred Places is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Faith & Form Awards for Religious Architecture & Art, recognizing excellence in designing, restoring, and repurposing sacred spaces and creating religious art. This year marks one of the largest and most diverse cohorts of awardees in years, highlighting the growing importance of preserving and reimagining religious sites in contemporary society.
"Sacred spaces hold deep significance in our communities, fostering connection, reflection, and spirituality," said Bob Jaeger, President of Partners for Sacred Places. "We received nominations for many outstanding projects this year, reflecting the dedication and creativity of architects, artists, and faith communities across the globe. At a time when thousands of houses of worship face closure, these efforts demonstrate the urgent need to keep these spaces alive and active for future generations."
Over the next few years, it is projected that tens of thousands of houses of worship in the United States may be lost, including churches, synagogues, mosques, and temples. In contrast, these awardees represent a bright future for sacred places in the United States and around the world, where they can serve as spiritual centers, community hubs, or spaces for cultural engagement. A sampling of the winners:
Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church & National Shrine (New York City, NY)
Destroyed during the 9/11 attacks, the original St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was reimagined as a national shrine at Ground Zero. Designed by Santiago Calatrava, the new structure integrates Byzantine and contemporary design, creating a place for remembrance and interfaith dialogue while maintaining its role as a house of worship.
The Telyas Chabad Jewish Center (Clinton, NJ)
Built to replace years of temporary spaces, this 23,000-square-foot Jewish community center was designed to accommodate a growing congregation. The building seamlessly blends worship, education, and social gathering areas, ensuring that it remains a vital community hub for generations.
The Virginia Mae Center at Washington National Cathedral (Washington, DC)
Once home to the College of Preachers, this 1929 Neo-Gothic building sat vacant for over a decade. Through an extensive restoration and reconfiguration, it has been transformed into a modern education and conference center, while preserving its historic architectural character.
These projects, and the other awardees, demonstrate how faith communities, architects, preservationists, and artists are working together to safeguard religious spaces. Congratulations to all the winners for their exceptional contributions to religious architecture and art.
2024 Faith & Form Award Winners
Religious Architecture: New Facilities
Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church & National Shrine (Honor Award)
Location: New York City, NY
Architect: Santiago Calatrava-Festina Lente and Koutsomitis Architects PC
St. Andrew Methodist Church, Hasley Chapel
Location: Plano, TX
Architect: GFFdesign
Mountain Church in Julong
Location: Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, China
Designer: INUCE - Dirk U. Moench
Telyas Chabad Jewish Center
Location: Clinton, NJ
Architect: Landau | Zinder Architecture
TSG Foundation Center for Spiritual Development
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Architect: GHC Orcutt | Winslow
Religious Architecture: Restoration
San Joselito Adoration Chapel (Honor Award)
Location: Norwalk, CT
Architect: Canning Liturgical Arts
San Gabriel Mission
Location: San Gabriel, CA
Architect: Spectra Company
Tabernacle at Oak Bluffs
Location: Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard, MA
Architect: DBVW Architects / Martha Werenfels, FAIA
First Christian Church Tower Restoration
Location: Columbus, IN
Architect: Louis Joyner Architect
Virginia Mae Center, Washington National Cathedral
Location: Washington, DC
Architect: SmithGroup
Religious Architecture: Renovation
Chapel for the Diocesan Seminary of Plasencia (Honor Award)
Location: Cáceres, Spain
Architect: Pablo Guillén Llanos
Regina Coeli Hall (Honor Award)
Location: Savannah, GA
Architect: Christian Sottile, FAIA / Sottile & Sottile
Young Israel Ohab Zedek
Location: Bronx, NY
Architect: Building Studio Architects
Religious Arts
Haywood Street Fresco
Location: Asheville, NC
Artist: Haywood Street Congregation
Austin Chapel Series
Location: Austin, TX
Artist: John Patrick Cobb
Sanctuary
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Designer: Squaremoon Studio
Friends Seminary Skyspace
Location: New York, NY
Architect: Perkins Eastman Architects DPC
Sacred Landscape
Odeon in the Green Mountains
Location: Killington, VT
Designer: Dan Snow
Student Work
A Chapel for Concordia (Honor Award)
Location: Seward, NE
Architect: Nathan Walz
Multi-Site Education / Advocacy
modTEXAS
Location: Texas
Organizer: Amy Walton
The Faith & Form International Awards Program for Religious Architecture & Art, founded in 1978, continues to honor outstanding achievements in architecture, liturgical design, and religious art. Nominations for the 2025 awards will be accepted from August 1 through October 10, 2025.
