Geoffrey Kelly Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Disrupting the Catering Industry

FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geoffrey Kelly, the founder of Sirloin Catering and The Social Mobile Tavern, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share how he’s redefining the catering industry with self-sustaining mobile kitchens and fully customized culinary experiences. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.In his Legacy Makers TV episode, Geoffrey discusses how his businesses blend innovation, mobility, and customization to deliver high-quality food and bar service anywhere. With a scratch kitchen approach, his team can craft menus tailored to any vision, creating unique dining experiences for clients. His journey from traditional catering to building fully self-sufficient mobile kitchen and bar combos showcases what’s possible when entrepreneurs challenge industry norms."We don’t just serve food—we bring people’s culinary dreams to life. Whether it’s a custom cocktail experience or a menu built from scratch, we make it happen anywhere, anytime," Geoffrey said.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/geoffrey-kelly

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.