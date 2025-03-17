Employment and Labour on Project 20 000 applicants

It has come to the Department of Employment and Labour's attention that several unemployed individuals have been approached or called by persons demanding payment to be shortlisted or employed as interns for Project 20 000. This is a scam. Do not fall prey to it.

Please be advised of the following:

Do not pay anyone for applying for the Project 20 000 position. The application process is entirely free. The Department of Employment and Labour has not appointed any agents or representatives to handle the application process for Project 20 000. If you encounter any such fraudulent activities, report them immediately to the nearest labour centre and police station.

Stay vigilant and protect yourself from scams. Your safety and security are the Department’s priority.

For enquiries:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: Teboho.Thejane@labour.gov.za

