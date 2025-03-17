Manhattan Trusts ACE Fire Protection for Fire Extinguisher Inspections

ACE Fire Protection ramped up fire extinguisher inspections in Manhattan after recent fires to ensure the safety and compliance of businesses and residents.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACE Fire Protection , a cornerstone of fire safety in New York, is doubling down on its mission to deliver exceptional fire extinguisher inspection services throughout Manhattan. In the wake of recent fire incidents, such as the November 2024 rooftop blaze in SoHo, the Brooklyn-based company calls on Manhattan businesses and property owners to prioritize regular inspections. With over three decades of expertise, ACE ensures the borough protects against fire risks.Book your fire extinguisher inspection in Manhattan at https://acefireextinguishers.com/ or call (718) 608-6428.Manhattan had faced a troubling uptick in fire incidents, with a notable event on November 14, 2024, when flames erupted on a SoHo rooftop, demanding a rapid FDNY response to avert a more enormous disaster. Such occurrences spotlight a critical issue: neglected or malfunctioning fire extinguishers can escalate minor incidents into significant losses. ACE Fire Protection is stepping up with its proven inspection services to equip every Manhattan property with reliable, compliant fire safety tools.“These recent fires are a stark reminder of why preparation matters,” said CEO of ACE Fire Protection. “Our fire extinguisher inspections in Manhattan give property owners confidence that their first line of defense is ready. We’re here to stop fires before they spiral out of control.”Data back the urgency—industry estimates suggest that 20% of fire extinguishers in commercial settings could fail due to lack of maintenance or outdated certifications. This risk is magnified in Manhattan’s high-stakes environment, packed with towering buildings and bustling businesses. ACE Fire Protection counters this with a thorough inspection process, including:- Checking pressure levels for immediate usability.- Inspecting for damage or wear that could compromise performance.- Ensuring adherence to FDNY and NFPA regulations.- Evaluating placement to maximize accessibility in emergencies.ACE goes beyond inspections, offering maintenance, replacements, and training to keep extinguishers in top shape. In New York City, failure to comply with fire codes can lead to fines of $300 to $1,000 per extinguisher—a penalty ACE helps clients dodge with its expert oversight. With the FDNY logging over 1,500 structural fires in Manhattan in 2024, the need for vigilance is undeniable.Manhattan business owner Sarah Thompson, a loyal ACE client, attested their impact: “Last year, a minor fire broke out in our office kitchen. ACE’s inspection caught a faulty extinguisher we’d missed, and their swift service prevented a worse outcome. Manhattan trusts ACE for a reason—they deliver.”ACE is also amplifying its community outreach with a free online resource hub launching this month. It features actionable fire safety advice, like mastering the PASS technique (Pull, Aim, Squeeze, Sweep) and conducting monthly extinguisher checks. This effort dovetails with FDNY’s 2025 “Fire Prevention Year,” positioning ACE as a key player in Manhattan’s safety landscape.The advantages of partnering with ACE are compelling. Regular inspections slash fire risks, protect occupants, and preserve property in a borough where real estate values soar. For businesses, it’s a safeguard against liability, ensuring staff and patrons are secure. ACE’s certified technicians bring precision and a customer-centric ethos, solidifying their reputation as Manhattan’s premier choice for fire extinguisher inspections.About ACE Fire ProtectionACE Fire Protection has been a fire safety leader since 1993. Headquartered at 119 Hausman St., Brooklyn, NY, the company serves Manhattan and the greater NYC area with expert fire extinguisher inspections, maintenance, sales, and training. Dedicated to protecting lives and property, ACE Fire Protection blends experience with a deep commitment to community well-being.

