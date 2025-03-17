NYC Caterer Bon Soir Caterers Redefines Outdoor Events with Sustainability

Bon Soir Caterers launches expanded outdoor event services in NYC, blending sustainable practices with quality cuisine for weddings and corporate gatherings.

We’re excited to grow our outdoor services sustainably, offering clients tasty menus with local ingredients that support the environment.” — Owner

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bon Soir Caterers , a premier full-service catering company based in Brooklyn, today unveiled an expansion of its eco-friendly outdoor event services, setting a new standard for sustainable catering in New York City. Launched to meet the rising demand for green event solutions, this initiative blends exceptional cuisine with environmentally conscious practices, transforming outdoor gatherings into memorable, planet-friendly experiences.Visit https://www.bonsoircaterers.com/ to explore menus and book a consultation today.Bon Soir Caterers announced its expanded eco-friendly outdoor event services on March 14, 2025, in Brooklyn, NY, offering clients sustainable catering options for weddings, corporate events, and more. Why now? With outdoor events surging in popularity—up 25% in NYC since 2022 per event industry reports—this move positions Bon Soir as a leader in merging gourmet dining with ecological responsibility, delighting clients and the planet alike.The demand for outdoor events in New York City has skyrocketed, driven by a desire for fresh air and unique experiences post-pandemic. According to PartySlate’s 2024 Catering Trends report, 68% of event planners now prioritize sustainability, with clients seeking vendors who minimize waste and source locally. Bon Soir Caterers addresses this shift head-on by enhancing its outdoor offerings, originally launched with The Smokin’ Grill in 1999, to emphasize eco-conscious practices without sacrificing quality or flavor.This expansion tackles a pressing problem: the environmental footprint of catering. Traditional events generate significant waste—think single-use plastics and excess food scraps. Bon Soir’s solution reduces this impact through innovative measures. Key features include:- Local Sourcing: Ingredients like fresh vegetables, antibiotic-free poultry, and sustainable seafood come from New York farms, cutting transport emissions.- Zero-Waste Options: Compostable serveware and a waste-reduction program divert 80% of event refuse from landfills.- Eco-Friendly BBQ: The Smokin’ Grill uses 100% natural hardwood charcoal, delivering smoky flavor with lower emissions than gas grills.- Custom Menus: From vegan to gluten-free, offerings cater to diverse diets while maintaining sustainability.“Outdoor events are a chance to celebrate life’s milestones surrounded by nature, but they shouldn’t harm it,” explains Jeff Riley, owner of Bon Soir Caterers. Since its founding, Bon Soir has catered events for 50 to 500 guests, earning a 4.9/5 rating on WeddingWire from 62 reviews for its professionalism and delicious food. This expansion builds on that legacy, enhancing its partnership with top NYC venues like Prospect Park Boathouse and Picnic House, where it’s a preferred caterer.The benefits are tangible. Clients enjoy high-quality, flavorful menus—think slow-smoked brisket, seasonal salads, and artisanal desserts—while supporting local economies and reducing their carbon footprint. A recent corporate event catered by Bon Soir’s Smokin’ Grill at Prospect Park left guests raving, with one Yelp reviewer noting, “The brisket was tender, juicy, and flavorful… a memorable party!” By expanding these services, Bon Soir aims to capture the growing market of eco-minded event planners and couples, particularly for weddings, which account for 60% of its business per client feedback on The Knot.Industry data backs this move. The sustainable catering market is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR, reaching $221.46 billion globally by 2033, per Custom Market Insights, in NYC, where green initiatives resonate deeply, Bon Soir’s expansion positions it as a trailblazer. Whether it’s a tented wedding or a corporate picnic, the company’s attention to detail—praised by clients like Lorna B. on WeddingWire for making “chaotic experiences run smoothly”—ensures flawless execution.About Bon Soir CaterersBon Soir Caterers, based at 1421 E 63rd St., Brooklyn, NY 11234, is a full-service catering company that has specialized in weddings, corporate events, and outdoor gatherings since 1999. With over 40 years of experience, the team delivers creative, affordable menus featuring locally sourced, sustainable ingredients, earning acclaim for taste, presentation, and service across NYC’s top venues.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.