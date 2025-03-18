Xoralia launches workflow builder to further enhance its policy management software

Xoralia in SharePoint Xoralia workflow

Xoralia, the cloud-based policy management software deeply integrated with Microsoft 365, has launched its innovative drag-and-drop workflow builder.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xoralia, the cloud-based policy management software deeply integrated with Microsoft 365, has launched its innovative workflow builder. This new feature significantly simplifies the creation and customisation of workflows, enabling organisations to efficiently manage policies and procedures directly within SharePoint.Drag-and-drop configurationXoralia’s workflow builder allows users to easily design and customise each step of their policy workflow, from initial review and approval to final attestation. This flexibility supports both simple policy documents and complex regulatory requirements needing meticulous auditability. The intuitive design empowers employees to build workflows rapidly without technical expertise, dramatically reducing setup time."The introduction of the workflow builder is a direct response to our customers' need for greater flexibility and control," said Dan Hawtrey, CEO at Xoralia. "We’re enabling businesses to create tailored workflows in an intuitive way, streamlining policy compliance and significantly enhancing efficiency."Xoralia’s new feature complements its extensive integration with Microsoft 365, specifically SharePoint and Teams. Unlike many other solutions, Xoralia stores documents securely within each organisation's existing SharePoint environment, ensuring seamless access, robust security, and eliminating the need for additional logins or migrations. Employees access and manage policies directly within their intranet or SharePoint pages, resulting in quicker adoption and minimal training.The benefits of using Xoralia’s workflow builder extend beyond efficiency. Organisations gain improved visibility into their policy management processes, enhancing overall compliance and reducing risks associated with outdated or unmanaged documents."Xoralia’s deep integration with Microsoft 365 is what truly sets us apart," continued Hawtrey. "Our customers appreciate that they can manage the entire lifecycle of critical policies and procedures directly within their established Microsoft ecosystem."For more details or to request a demo, visit our policy management automated workflow About Xoralia: Xoralia is a cloud-based policy and procedure management software deeply integrated with Microsoft 365 and SharePoint. Designed to tightly control document creation, reviews, approvals, and compliance, Xoralia also enhances engagement and document findability through powerful, configurable SharePoint web parts. Trusted by enterprises for managing critical documents, Xoralia ensures secure, streamlined, and efficient document management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.