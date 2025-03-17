Ruston Paving Company Honored with 2025 Pavement Maintenance Best Video Award

Syracuse, NY – Ruston Paving Company, an experienced commercial and industrial asphalt paving company, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 Pavement Maintenance Best Video Award by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine. This prestigious accolade recognizes the company’s outstanding efforts in producing a video that authentically showcases its services, culture, and commitment to excellence.

The award-winning video was conceived as a means to introduce potential customers to Ruston Paving’s operations and ethos. Collaborating with 325 Productions, the company aimed to create a visual narrative that not only highlights their technical capabilities but also reflects the genuine, personal touch that has been a hallmark of their 80-year history.

“Approximately seventy percent of our work comes from repeat clients,” said Don Clark, President of Ruston Paving Company in Syracuse, NY. “It’s essential for us to communicate who we are and how we operate. This video allows clients to see firsthand our processes and the people behind the work.”

The project was a collective effort, with team members Don Barry and Lang Butler obtaining drone pilot certifications to capture high-quality aerial footage of ongoing commercial paving projects. This initiative ensured that the video authentically represented the company’s variety of paving services – from parking lot replacement to construction site drying.

“We wanted to elevate our visual content to truly reflect the quality of our work,” explained Don Barry, Director of Business Development. “By showcasing our equipment and processes, clients can better understand what to expect when partnering with us on their next soil stabilization or asphalt paving project.”

The video also emphasizes Ruston Paving’s commitment to communication and customer service. “Even in a technology-driven world, we maintain a personal touch,” noted Vice President Lang Butler. “When you call our offices, an actual person will answer the phone.”

This recognition underscores Ruston Paving’s dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. The company extends its gratitude to Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine for this honor and to all team members who contributed to the video’s success.

Founded over eight decades ago, Ruston Paving Company specializes in commercial and industrial asphalt paving. With a focus on quality workmanship and customer service, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for clients across various divisions along the East Coast, like their northern branch of Ruston Paving Company in Syracuse, NY.

