Better AI Results Start with Better Inputs: Human Centric Group on AI Creativity

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial Intelligence is revolutionising marketing, content creation, and strategy development. But while brands are quick to embrace AI, they often overlook a fundamental truth: Garbage in, garbage out. Francesco De Nittis, Manager at Human Centric Group, tackles this issue in his latest article, emphasising that AI-generated content is only as smart as the data and prompts it receives.Published on the Human Centric Group website , the article explores how AI has flooded the digital space with technically correct yet uninspiring content. De Nittis dissects this phenomenon through the lens of social media commentary, showing how most AI-assisted interactions lack depth, originality, and strategic intent.Why AI Needs Better InputsDe Nittis argues that before AI, simply producing consistent, decent-quality content was enough to stay relevant. Today, however, “decent” is the bare minimum—blending into a sea of AI-generated sameness. To truly stand out, marketers must rethink how they feed information into AI models.The article illustrates how a generic comment like “Sustainability is everything in today’s landscape” can be transformed into a more insightful, data-driven statement when AI is given structured inputs, such as consumer insights or brand-specific data. By embedding real-world statistics and human-centric insights into prompts, brands can leverage AI to generate content that is not just accurate but genuinely engaging.Human Centric Group’s AI Input StrategyAt Human Centric Group, the team applies this principle to marketing strategy by deeply segmenting audiences using tools like GWI Kantar Media , and proprietary CRM data. These refined audience profiles allow brands to create hyper-targeted AI-powered content that resonates with different consumer groups.For instance, the agency demonstrates how two seemingly similar young, high-income segments—Achievers and Liberal Savvys—require distinct messaging to drive engagement. By feeding AI with precise segmentation data, brands can generate ideas tailored to each group, ensuring their campaigns remain relevant, strategic, and differentiated.The Future of AI-Driven CreativityThe key takeaway? AI is not a replacement for creativity but a tool that enhances it—if used correctly. Brands that take the time to input well-structured, meaningful data will unlock AI’s full potential, turning it into an asset for innovation rather than a generator of forgettable content.The full article is available on Human Centric Group’s website, where readers can dive deeper into how better AI inputs drive better outputs.

