LaTonya So Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Her Journey in the Nail Industry and Education

FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaTonya So, founder of Omni Nail Academy, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share her inspiring journey from breaking barriers in the nail industry to becoming a leader in education. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.In her episode, LaTonya reveals the hidden challenges within the beauty industry—how traditional nail education often falls short, the lack of diversity in leadership, and why so many aspiring nail professionals struggle to get the training they need. She explains how she built a nail-focused academy to bridge these gaps, creating opportunities for future technicians and educators. Her insights will empower professionals to take control of their careers, challenge industry norms, and build lasting success."Refuse to be talked out of your purpose. If you have a vision, chase it—because no one else will do it for you," said LaTonya.Her episode will be available on Inside Success Network. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/latonya-so

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.