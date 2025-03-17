Sintana Provides Update for PEL 87

TORONTO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI, OTCQB: SEUSF) (“Sintana” or the “Company”) provides the following update regarding developments associated with blocks 2713A and 2713B located in Namibia’s Orange Basin. The blocks are governed by Petroleum Exploration License 87 (“PEL 87”) which is operated by Pancontinental Orange Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of Pancontinental Energy NL (ASX:PCL) (“Pancontinental”), who maintains a 75% interest in PEL 87. Additionally, Custos Investments (Pty) Ltd. (“Custos”) maintains a 15% interest and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (“NAMCOR”) maintains a 10% interest. Sintana has a 49% indirect interest in Custos.

Pancontinental has received notification from Woodside Energy (GOM) Inc. (“Woodside”) that Woodside has elected not to exercise its option to farm-in to the PEL 87 project. This notice has been received in advance of the long stop date of May 18th, 2025, after which Woodside's option was due to expire.

A process is underway to secure an alternate farm-in partner to fund exploration drilling within PEL 87 at the earliest opportunity.

Significant prospectivity has been identified by the high quality 6,593 km2 3D seismic dataset that was fully funded by Woodside. Subsequent interpretation and evaluation has returned an inventory of intra-Saturn leads and prospects which are estimated to be consistent in size and scale to the discoveries made to date in the Orange Basin. Pancontinental, together with the Joint Venture partners, is continuing to mature and refine a growing inventory on PEL 87.

“We look forward to deploying our portfolio of relationships with operators including the supermajors to bring forward the potential of PEL 87,” said Knowledge Katti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Custos and a director of Sintana.

“The extensive dataset arising from the seismic acquisition campaign funded by Woodside, together with the continuing work to define and refine a significant inventory of leads and prospects, position the PEL 87 partners to expedite farm-in discussions,” added Robert Bose, CEO of Sintana. “PEL 87 is an integral part of our Orange Basin portfolio,” he added.

